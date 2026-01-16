Bangkok riverside police return lost tourist cash in hours as Samsen and Wat Phraya Krai stations use CCTV and public help to recover ฿28,000 and ฿11,170 in two cases, highlighting swift action despite Samsen operating from temporary quarters after sinkhole drama.

Officers at Samsen Station, working from temporary quarters, quickly reunited a foreign tourist with ฿28,000 lost in the heart of old Bangkok. The money was back in her hands within hours. The case echoed a larger operation by Wat Phraya Krai Police on Tuesday, January 6, when an American tourist dropped ฿11,170 while shopping at Asiatique Mall further down the Chao Phraya River. These incidents stand out at a time when Thailand, and especially the police, face repeated corruption scandals. They offer clear testimony to the honesty of ordinary Thai citizens and to a police force that acts with speed and precision.

Samsen Police Station stands near the riverside in central Bangkok. The station was at the centre of drama in September when a giant sinkhole opened in Bangkok. Subsequently, the newly built structure had to be demolished. Presently, Samsen Police Station is operating from a temporary building in the Dusit area of the capital. This is, in essence, located in the heart of Bangkok, near the Chao Phraya River.

In recent weeks, the tourist areas have become a hub for lost cash cases. Foreign tourists frequent many attractions around the station. As a result, officers handle repeated reports of missing wallets.

On Tuesday, police reunited a foreign woman with her lost wallet. Earlier, she had filed a report at the station. Subsequently, a passerby located the wallet with cash inside. The finder delivered it to Metropolitan Police Bureau officers. Therefore, the money reached the police before any loss occurred.

Thewet area loss leads to a report to Samsen police and recovery of ฿11,170 for the tourist

The money went missing in the Thewet area, famous for its waterside markets.

In a similar case on Monday, January 6, officers at Wat Phraya Krai Police Station, further down the river, launched a search for an American tourist. He had dropped ฿11,170 at a busy shopping centre. Investigators used CCTV cameras to trace his movements. Meanwhile, plain-clothes officers checked exits around the mall. Finally, they located the man as he was leaving the complex. The full amount was returned to him that evening.

Certainly, the case on Tuesday involved a larger sum. Police coordinated the return of ฿28,000 found near a local bank. The owner was a foreign female tourist. She had reported the loss only hours before. Consequently, officers treated the matter as urgent.

At 11:30 a.m. on January 13, senior commanders received the report. The wallet lay in front of Siam Commercial Bank, Thewet Branch. The notice reached Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of Metropolitan Police. In addition, Pol. Maj. Gen. Worasak Pisitbannakorn joined the briefing. Samsen superintendent Pol. Col. Kongsak Srihor also attended. Pol. Lt. Col. Kiatirrat Wongkaensan led the investigation team.

CCTV check identifies finder and meeting at Bobae Market confirms full ฿28,000 in wallet

Investigators quickly reviewed CCTV near the bank entrance. The footage showed a member of the public picking up the wallet. The time stamp read 11:35 a.m. Therefore, officers moved to identify the individual. Soon they contacted the finder by telephone. Subsequently, the person agreed to meet police.

The good Samaritan requested a meeting at Bobae Market car park. The person said travelling to the station was difficult. Accordingly, investigators drove to the market area. There, they accepted the wallet and counted the contents. The inspection confirmed exactly ฿28,000 in cash. Moreover, the amount matched the complainant’s statement.

Officers returned to Samsen Police Station with the property. Later, the foreign owner attended the station. Police handed back the cash and completed records. The case was logged as recovered lost property. No offence was recorded in relation to the finder.

The January 6 incident unfolded at Asiatique on the Chao Phraya riverside. Two Thai students discovered cash on the ground. The amount totalled ฿11,170. The teenagers were Ms. Praiya Wongwiwatwaithaya, 18, and Ms. Atcharaporn Kulprasert, 17. Immediately, they decided to contact police. Therefore, they walked to Wat Phraya Krai Police Station.

Students hand cash to Wat Phraya Krai station and officers trace American owner within hours

Police Lieutenant Colonel Siwat Yang-un received the bundle at 6:40 p.m. Officers registered the property and opened an inquiry. Subsequently, investigators checked CCTV around the discovery point. The images showed a foreign tourist nearby. Accordingly police believed he was the owner.

Senior officers from Metropolitan Police Division 5 supervised the operation. Pol. Maj. Gen. Witawat Chinkham directed the search. Also involved was Wat Phraya Krai superintendent Pol. Col. Watit Rojanapaitoon. Teams moved through the complex to locate the man. Meanwhile, control room staff continued to review camera feeds.

At about 8:00 p.m. officers spotted a man matching the footage. They approached and questioned him briefly. He confirmed he had lost money while shopping. Therefore police invited him to the station for verification. The tourist agreed and accompanied the officers.

One of the students who found the cash arrived at the station. Investigators counted the notes in front of all parties. The total again read ฿11,170. Consequently police returned the money to the American tourist. The procedure finished within two hours of the report.

Asiatique CCTV coverage supports closure of case with no crime and full return of funds

Asiatique is a major evening marketplace on the riverside. The venue includes restaurants, shops and entertainment zones. Because of this, the area draws large crowds each night. Extensive CCTV coverage operates across the complex. Therefore police relied heavily on the system during the search.

Wat Phraya Krai Police Station holds jurisdiction over that location. Pol. Lt. Col. Krisana Chanprasert and Pol. Lt. Col. Warasathon Wakiatthana assisted with the case. Reports state that command procedures were followed. No criminal activity was linked to the incident. Instead, the file was closed as lost property returned.

The American tourist expressed thanks at the station. He spoke to officers and to the student who found the cash. Moreover, he confirmed the amount was correct. Police noted that the teenagers sought no reward. Their role was recorded in the case diary.

Samsen officers act within minutes and return ฿28000 after rapid coordination steps

Back at Samsen, officers say such reports occur frequently. The riverside district hosts temples, markets and guesthouses. Consequently, many visitors carry large amounts of cash. Police rely on cooperation from the public and camera networks. Recent cases demonstrate rapid coordination between divisions.

During the January 13 operation, investigators acted within minutes. First, they secured footage from nearby buildings. Then they identified the finder and arranged a meeting. Finally, they returned the full ฿28,000 to the owner. The timeline from report to recovery lasted only hours.

Both stations followed similar procedures. Officers verified amounts, identities and locations. Subsequently, they documented each step in official logs. The names of the foreign tourists were not released. Police cited privacy rules for the decision.

Riverside precincts close January files as tourism flow continues under active police watch

The two cases highlight the pace of work in Bangkok precincts. Crowded tourist zones generate daily lost property reports. Therefore, stations maintain dedicated investigation teams. CCTV operators, patrol officers and supervisors work together. Results in January show the system in action.

Samsen Police Station continues to monitor areas near the Thewet riverfront. Wat Phraya Krai Police Station does the same around Asiatique and other tourist haunts. Meanwhile, senior commanders review each operation. The recent recoveries ended without disputes or missing funds. Records show both owners received every baht.

Investigators expect similar incidents in the coming months. Tourist numbers remain high along the Chao Phraya corridor. Consequently police plan further camera checks and patrols. The January files now sit closed in station archives. They are files that provide testimony to a brighter side of policing in Thailand despite major scandals within the ranks linked to corruption.

Further reading:

Riverside police officers in Bangkok reunite American man with his lost cash on Tuesday within two hours

Transsexual pickpockets arrested by Pattaya Tourist police on Monday after Israeli man challenged them

Pattaya punters preyed upon by transgender sex workers in a rash of hotel robberies while showering

60 year old disabled Brit robbed by three ladies of the night at his Pattaya hotel after taking a shower beforehand

Australian wheelchair user cheated by Thai woman he met on Pattaya’s beachfront on Thursday morning

Two young women robbed at gunpoint on Sunday in South Pattaya. Suspect arrested by police in 48 hours

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed