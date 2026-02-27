Aussie tourist, 58, dies hours after single punch in Phuket street clash as Swedish biker, 29, is arrested. The victim collapsed and suffered fatal head injuries after an argument sparked by a horn blast. Police used CCTV to track the suspect down overnight.

A 29-year-old Swedish man of Turkish descent was arrested by Phuket police on Thursday over the assault and death of a 58-year-old Australian tourist in Patong on Wednesday. Alan Roger Joliffe was knocked to the ground by a blow from the suspect at about 5 pm. He died at 10.23 pm despite medical efforts, prompting a police investigation and manhunt.

A 58-year-old Australian tourist died hours after a roadside assault in Patong, Phuket, and police have arrested a 29-year-old Swedish man in connection with the attack. The victim, identified as Alan Roger Joliffe, was struck at about 5 pm on Wednesday on Prachanukhro Road in Tambon Patong, Kathu district. Specifically, the incident occurred near the entrance to Soi Siriland, in front of Building 21.

According to investigators, the suspect was riding a black Honda X-ADV 750 motorcycle bearing Phuket licence plates. As he passed the victim, he sounded his horn. Police said the honking sparked an argument.

Subsequently, the rider stopped his motorcycle and approached Joliffe. During the confrontation, he struck the Australian once on the face with his right hand. As a result, Joliffe collapsed immediately. He lost consciousness and fell heavily to the ground. Consequently, his head struck the surface with force.

Victim collapses after single punch and later dies in hospital from severe head injuries despite treatment

Bystanders rushed to assist the injured man. Rescue workers then transported him to Patong Hospital for urgent treatment. However, doctors assessed his condition as critical due to severe head injuries.

Medical staff prepared to transfer him to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further care. Meanwhile, emergency treatment continued at Patong Hospital. Despite those efforts, Joliffe was pronounced dead at 10.23 pm, more than five hours after the assault.

At about 11 pm, officers at Patong Police Station were notified of the death. Pol Lt Col Chanan Mekchai, the investigating officer on duty, reported the case to his superiors. He then proceeded to the hospital with an investigation team.

There, police confirmed the deceased was a 58-year-old Australian tourist. An examination found severe head trauma consistent with a violent assault. Subsequently, the body was transferred to the forensic department at Vachira Phuket Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

CCTV footage helps police identify and arrest Swedish suspect at Kathu condominium after overnight hunt

Earlier, Pol Col Korakrit Khanthakrue, Superintendent of Patong Police Station, had been informed of the case before officers attended the hospital. Meanwhile, investigators examined the scene on Prachanukhro Road.

They also reviewed CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The footage showed a foreign man near the scene around the time of the incident. Furthermore, police reported that the man matched the description of the motorcycle rider. The CCTV also captured a black Honda X-ADV 750 with Phuket licence plates near the location.

After reviewing the footage, officers tracked down a 29-year-old Swedish national staying at a condominium in Kathu. He was located and detained at about 4 am on Thursday. Police identified the suspect only as Tugay.

During questioning, he admitted to striking or slapping the victim once in the face during the altercation. However, investigators stated that the single blow caused the victim to collapse and suffer fatal head injuries.

Suspect charged with assault causing death as court denies bail and probe continues while embassy notified

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday, Feb 26, following the investigation. Subsequently, he was charged with assault causing death.

He was then brought before the Phuket Provincial Court for detention. Police have opposed bail. Meanwhile, Pol Lt Col Chanan Mekchai compiled the case file and submitted it for further legal action.

Authorities have also contacted the Australian Embassy to inform officials of the death. In addition, police said the investigation remains ongoing as further evidence is gathered. Ultimately, the confrontation lasted only moments, yet the injuries proved fatal hours later.

