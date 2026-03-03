Thai woman, 37, marries two Austrian police officers in a single Buriram ceremony as each groom pledges ฿1m dowry. Close friends agree to a shared life together after Pattaya romance, with the local Mayor calling it a provincial first.

Divorced Thai woman and part-time songwriter Dujduan Ketsaro has married two Austrian men at the same time in Buriram, with the ceremony held on Saturday, February 28. The 37-year-old told the media she met both men after moving to Pattaya to support her three children and grandchildren from a previous marriage through songwriting work. The Austrians are close friends, one a serving police officer and the other a former officer, and each has agreed to pay Dujduan’s family a ฿1 million dowry for her hand in marriage.

A 37-year-old Thai woman has drawn widespread attention after marrying two Austrian men in a single ceremony in Prakhon Chai district, Buriram province.

On 28 February, Dujduan Ketsaro, also known as Gig, wed Roman and Macky in a traditional local-style ceremony. Roman is a retired Austrian police officer. Meanwhile, Macky is currently serving in the Austrian police force. The two men are close friends.

Both fell in love with the same woman. As a result, they agreed to build a shared life as a trio.

Modest Buriram wedding sees Thai woman marry two Austrian police officers in one ceremony

The ceremony was modest in scale, yet it quickly became a local talking point. Relatives, neighbors and close friends gathered at the venue. First, the trio completed a bai sri su kwan blessing ceremony.

Then they took part in the customary wrist-tying ritual. After the formal rites concluded, the two grooms embraced. Shortly afterwards, they jumped into a pond together. The jump symbolised their friendship and shared joy. Guests laughed and applauded as the men surfaced side by side.

Although the event was simple, it followed established local customs. Family members stood close during the blessings. In addition, elders observed the tying of sacred threads around the couple’s wrists. Photographs were taken throughout the afternoon. Later, guests shared food and informal celebrations. By the end of the day, the gathering dispersed without incident.

Dujduan said her real life differs from television dramas. Previously, she was married to a Thai man. The couple had three children together.

Failed marriage and a stalled music career led Dujduan to Pattaya and a meeting with Roman

However, she said the marriage was not smooth. At the same time, she pursued a career as an independent singer-songwriter. Despite her efforts, her music career did not succeed as hoped. Consequently, she moved to Pattaya to find work.

There, she sought a steady income to support her family. She said she needed to care for her parents. In addition, she supported three daughters and two grandchildren. During that period, she met Roman while he was visiting Pattaya. They began a relationship soon afterwards. Since then, they have lived together as husband and wife for five years.

Later, Macky, a close friend of Roman, travelled to Thailand. Over time, he developed feelings for Dujduan. Consequently, the three discussed the situation openly. According to Dujduan, they reached a mutual understanding. She said transparency was essential from the beginning. She added that all three agreed voluntarily to the arrangement.

She has been in a relationship with Macky for about a year. After that period, they decided to formalise the relationship. Thus, they arranged a joint wedding ceremony in Buriram province. Before proceeding, she consulted her parents and children. According to her, they accepted the decision. Furthermore, she stated that both men have cared well for her and the family.

Two million baht dowry pledged as the Mayor calls the ceremony a first of its kind in Buriram

Each groom will transfer 1 million baht as dowry. The pledge was confirmed during the ceremony. Meanwhile, her 61-year-old mother attended and observed the rites. She said she has seen her daughter struggle for years. Therefore, she is satisfied as long as her daughter is well cared for. She added that the family is not concerned about the dowry.

Saengthon Mayor Thian-iew Lueangdechanurak also attended the event. He said he has presided over many weddings. However, he has never seen a Thai woman marry two grooms simultaneously. He added that it may be the first such case in Buriram province. He offered brief congratulations and wished the trio lasting happiness.

During the ceremony, the bride joked with the mayor. She said, “Marry one and the world won’t remember — marry two at once and they will.” The remark drew smiles from those present. Nevertheless, the rituals continued in formal order.

Austrian grooms stand side by side as traditional rites continue after the bride’s public joke

Throughout the proceedings, the two Austrian grooms stood side by side. They participated equally in each step. In contrast to a conventional ceremony, both men received blessings at the same time. Even so, the structure of the event remained traditional. By evening, the formalities concluded and guests departed.

The trio presented their union openly before their community. As a result, the ceremony quickly gained attention in the district. However, the event itself unfolded calmly. It combined customary rites with an unconventional marital arrangement, all conducted in a single ceremony in Buriram province.

