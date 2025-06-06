Chinese fraudster Li Jian, 38, recaptured at a Chanthaburi hotel after leaping from a Pattaya City police station window. The fugitive paid ฿4,000 for a getaway taxi, sparking a 12-hour manhunt and border escape plot. Officers now face probe over security lapses.

Pattaya police are breathing easier after re-arresting a Chinese fraud suspect in Chanthaburi on Thursday afternoon. Earlier, the 38-year-old man had escaped by jumping from a second-floor interrogation room at Pattaya City Police Station. Remarkably, the fugitive managed to pay a Pattaya taxi ฿4,000 in cash to reach the coastal province, which borders Cambodia. Li Jian was running an online investment scam targeting Chinese and Thai victims. His daring escape has triggered an internal investigation and renewed calls for tighter security at Pattaya’s police headquarters.

A Chinese fraud suspect who escaped from Pattaya police custody by jumping from a second-story window has been recaptured in Chanthaburi. He was arrested Thursday afternoon at a small hotel where he had been hiding, reportedly while waiting to sneak across the border into Cambodia.

The fugitive, 38-year-old Li Jian, was found asleep in a rented room by Chanthaburi City Police. Officers surrounded the hotel before raiding his room. Li did not resist arrest. He was taken into custody and is now being transported back to Pattaya for further legal proceedings.

His recapture ends a 12-hour manhunt that began in the early hours of June 5. At around 1:30 a.m., Li escaped from Pattaya City Police Station on Soi 9. He had been left momentarily unattended in an interrogation room on the second floor. Security footage showed him opening a sliding glass window before calmly climbing out onto a narrow ledge.

Fugitive jumped from police station window then vanished as injured officer failed to keep up

He then dropped two stories to the pavement below and ran. Police were caught off guard. One officer attempted to pursue him by jumping from the same window but landed hard on a marble bench. Though he tried to continue the chase, the officer collapsed just a few steps later due to injuries. The suspect vanished into the night.

After the escape, Lieutenant Colonel Anek Sathong-ayu, chief of Pattaya City Police, ordered an immediate lockdown of the surrounding area. All nearby roads were checked. Surveillance footage from shops and traffic cameras was reviewed. However, no sightings emerged in the hours that followed.

By mid-morning, investigators learned Li had limped through a nearby alley before hiring a private taxi. He reportedly paid ฿4,000 in cash. The driver took him out of Chonburi and headed east, toward Chanthaburi province near the Cambodian border.

Police believe Li was trying to flee Thailand illegally. Investigators say he had contacted a fixer to arrange passage through the forest routes of Pong Nam Ron district. That area is known for its network of trails and unguarded crossing points used by smugglers.

Local tip-off led to fugitive’s capture at a quiet hotel near Chanthaburi city centre before he could flee again

The plan might have worked if not for a local tip. A Chanthaburi resident recognized Li from Thai news reports circulating online. The person alerted authorities after spotting a man matching Li’s description entering a hotel near the city centre. Police responded quickly. A team was dispatched to verify the sighting. Officers then coordinated a silent approach, surrounding the building without drawing attention.

Inside, Li was found resting in bed. He appeared unaware that police had found his location. When confronted, he did not struggle or speak. Officers restrained him without incident and transported him to Chanthaburi City Police Station. From there, he was handed over to Pattaya investigators.

Back in Chonburi, authorities confirmed that Li will face additional charges for fleeing custody. He had originally been arrested for fraud and other offences, though police have not released full details. Investigators are now reviewing how the escape occurred and whether any officers were negligent.

Li’s escape has caused embarrassment for the local police. Several senior officers at Pattaya City Police Station have come under internal review. Sources say the officer who left Li alone in the unlocked room is expected to face disciplinary action. Questions have also been raised about why a high-risk suspect was not handcuffed or placed in a secure holding cell.

According to police sources, Li arrived in Thailand in early 2024 and was already under surveillance. He is accused of operating an online investment scam that targeted Chinese and Thai victims. Authorities believe he may be linked to a larger criminal network operating in Southeast Asia.

Suspect may be linked to wider scam network as police probe negligence and search for possible accomplices

The 38-year-old was first arrested by immigration officers at Don Mueang Airport. The arrest happened at 3:48 PM on June 4, just before he could board a flight to Da Nang, Vietnam. Officers flagged him after discovering an outstanding arrest warrant. The warrant had been issued by Pattaya Provincial Court on fraud charges. Therefore, Li was immediately detained and later transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for interrogation.

The fraud case stemmed from a broken financial deal with a former friend. Li had proposed exchanging Chinese yuan for USDT, a digital cryptocurrency. The victim agreed and transferred 38,712.77 USD tokens. That amount was worth over ฿1.26 million. In return, Li was supposed to wire ¥178,000. However, the yuan never arrived. Instead, Li vanished without keeping his end of the deal. As a result, the victim filed a police report.

Police investigators quickly traced the crypto transaction back to Li. His identity matched his passport and travel records.

So far, police have not confirmed whether Li was acting alone or receiving help during his escape. However, the discovery that he had arranged transport to the border and contacted smugglers suggests outside assistance. Investigators are now checking phone records and surveillance images from both Pattaya and Chanthaburi.

Recapture restores some confidence as the case expands to consular alerts, court and tightened border patrols

In Pattaya, officers are also inspecting the second-floor window that Li used to escape. The window had no locks or security bars. Officials admitted the interrogation room was not designed to hold detainees for long periods. Still, many are questioning why basic precautions were not taken.

The incident has drawn criticism from the public and media. Some commentators on Thai social media platforms described the escape as a “slapstick failure” and demanded accountability. Police leadership has vowed to prevent such incidents in the future by tightening custody protocols and reinforcing secure areas.

Meanwhile, Li remains in police custody. He is expected to appear before a court in Pattaya within the next few days. Officers say they will oppose bail and request continued detention. With multiple charges pending and flight risk confirmed, prosecutors are preparing for formal indictment.

Authorities have also alerted the Chinese embassy. Diplomatic staff may seek consular access, although it remains unclear whether China will pursue extradition. Given the seriousness of the case and cross-border implications, both Thai and Chinese officials are likely to coordinate closely.

Though Li’s escape caused alarm, his recapture has restored some confidence. Police say they acted swiftly once new information surfaced. Thanks to cooperation between provinces and help from the public, the fugitive was tracked down before he could disappear into Cambodia.

Escape leads to scrutiny of eastern border as officer recovers and more evidence emerges from digital devices

His arrest has also prompted renewed attention on the border crossings near Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo. Officials now plan to monitor these areas more closely. Patrols will be stepped up to prevent future escapes and intercept fugitives trying to flee.

As for the injured officer who jumped after Li, doctors say he suffered minor back injuries. He has been treated and is recovering. Colleagues praised his courage, though some questioned the wisdom of such a risky move without backup or planning.

In the coming days, more details are expected to emerge about Li’s alleged crimes. Police are still gathering evidence from electronic devices seized during his initial arrest. Victims of his scam may also come forward as the case progresses. For now, authorities say the priority is securing Li and ensuring he cannot flee again.

Further reading:

Pattaya police regional chief praises arrest of two burglars targeting pool villas rented to foreigners

Pattaya pool party for Indian tourists raided by police. No drugs found but the event was unlicenced say police

Brit shoots himself in the forehead after playing Russian Roulette in Pattaya high on cannabis and laughing gas

Body of particularly crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room

Road rage caused a marijuana dealer to fatally stab a Burmese painter in Bangkok on Sunday night

Marijuana use is linked to a tragic murder-suicide case in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning