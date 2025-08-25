Ex Lebanese army duo ran restaurant as a front for drugs supermarket and alternative health treatments

Ex-Lebanese army duo ran Koh Samui eatery as a front for a narcotics supermarket and illegal health clinic. Thai police raided ‘Buffalo Jungle’, seizing five types of drugs, medical gear and a bulletproof vest. Both suspects now face multiple and serious criminal charges.

Thai police raided a restaurant in Koh Samui’s tourist-heavy Maret area on Saturday, uncovering a front for illegal drugs and bogus health treatments. The place was run by two ex-Lebanese army officers, both in the country on expired tourist visas and with no licenses to offer medical services. Behind the menu: a cocktail of narcotics and shady alternative therapies.

Thai immigration police have arrested two Lebanese men on Koh Samui for drug possession and running an illegal Chinese medicine clinic. The operation, led by Surat Thani immigration officers, took place on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The arrests were made at the “Buffalo Jungle” restaurant in Maret subdistrict, a popular tourist zone.

According to police, the suspects used the restaurant as a front for drug dealing and unauthorised medical treatments. The accused men, identified as Mr. Ehab Awala, 38, and Mr. Chady Raidan, 28, are both Lebanese nationals who entered Thailand as tourists. They now face a series of serious criminal charges.

Police seize five types of drugs and arrest suspects after undercover buy confirms restaurant trafficking

Authorities seized multiple types of narcotics during the raid. These included Category 1 substances (ecstasy, methamphetamine), Category 2 (ketamine, cocaine), and Category 5 (psilocybin mushrooms). The drugs were packaged in clear plastic bags and prepared for distribution. In addition, officers found digital scales, suggesting drug sales had been ongoing for some time.

The raid was the result of intelligence gathered over several weeks. Police suspected the restaurant was involved in drug trafficking. Therefore, they applied for and received a search warrant from the Koh Samui Provincial Court. The warrant authorised the team to search the restaurant and any associated structures.

Undercover officers were sent in first. They successfully purchased narcotics directly from Mr. Raidan, who posed as the restaurant’s manager. This purchase confirmed the ongoing illegal activity and triggered the full-scale raid.

Police then moved in. Inside the premises, officers found Mr. Awala resting in a separate room. The search was immediately extended to his quarters. There, officers discovered even more narcotics, all ready for sale.

Bulletproof vest and Chinese medical gear seized while suspect claims foreign doctor credentials

Additionally, police uncovered a bulletproof vest in Mr. Awala’s possession. The vest is classified as controlled military equipment under Thai law. He did not have a permit. He later admitted to buying it online without any legal authorisation.

Moreover, officers searched other parts of the Buffalo Jungle property. In a nearby two-story building across from the main restaurant, they found a large locked safe. Inside, they discovered acupuncture needles, glass cupping sets, boxes and vacuum cylinders. This equipment is used in traditional Chinese medicine therapy.

Mr. Awala claimed to be a qualified doctor from abroad. He said he used the equipment to provide acupuncture and cupping therapy for tourists. However, he could not produce any Thai medical license. Authorities seized all medical tools as evidence and began investigating his claimed credentials.

Under Thai law, foreigners are prohibited from practising medicine without a valid Thai license. If found guilty, Mr. Awala could face additional charges under the Medical Profession Act.

Meanwhile, police conducted drug tests on both suspects. Mr. Raidan’s urine tested positive for narcotics. He later confessed to using drugs about a day before the raid. In contrast, Mr. Awala refused to take the test. He defied officers even after they showed official IDs from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau. This refusal constitutes disobedience of a lawful order under narcotics control regulations.

Men charged with multiple crimes as business ties and nominee shareholders come under scrutiny

The suspects were detained immediately. They were transferred to Bo Phut Police Station for further investigation and prosecution. They now face multiple charges, including possession and distribution of illegal drugs, unauthorised medical practice and unlawful possession of military-grade equipment.

Pol Col Naruewat Phutthawiro, chief of Surat Thani immigration police, provided more background. He said the restaurant had been registered under a company that listed three Thai nationals as shareholders. Mr. Awala was also named as one of the owners. However, police believe the Thai shareholders were likely nominees. They suspect the locals had no real involvement in the business.

This discovery raises further concerns about the use of nominee shareholders by foreign nationals. Many foreigners use such arrangements to skirt restrictions on foreign business ownership in Thailand.

According to officials, Mr. Awala previously served in the Lebanese military. After leaving the military, he moved to Thailand and took up residence on Koh Samui. His presence, business dealings and legal status are now under full review by immigration and national security authorities.

Case sparks calls for crackdown on foreign-run clinics and illegal drug networks in tourist hotspots

This case has sparked new alarm among Thai officials. Many are now calling for stricter oversight of foreign-owned businesses in tourist areas. While Koh Samui remains a popular destination, authorities are increasingly wary of criminal activity hiding behind legal façades.

Authorities say they will intensify crackdowns on illegal medical clinics and foreign-run drug operations. They have also urged the public, including tourists, to report any suspicious activities related to drugs or unauthorised health treatments.

Pol Col Naruewat stressed that the operation at Buffalo Jungle is only the beginning. “We will not tolerate foreign nationals who abuse our hospitality,” he said. “This is not just about drugs. This is about protecting public safety and the reputation of our tourism sector.”

The investigation is ongoing. More charges may follow if additional evidence emerges.

