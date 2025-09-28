Prime Minister Anutin sparks outrage in Ayutthaya after claiming votes for People’s Party MP Tae are votes for him, triggering immediate backlash from party leaders and MPs and raising public doubts about the People’s Party’s opposition role and alliances.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul sparked outrage in Ayutthaya on Saturday after telling a crowd that voting for People’s Party MP Thawiwong Tothawiwong was effectively voting for him. The comment, made just months ahead of the 2026 general election, triggered immediate backlash. Thawiwong distanced himself, while People’s Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut publicly condemned the remarks as inappropriate. Several People’s Party MPs expressed anger, already under pressure over the party’s perceived closeness to Bhumjaithai. The incident has intensified scrutiny of the two parties’ relationship and raised fresh doubts about the People’s Party’s role in opposition.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has landed himself in political hot water after a controversial comment in Ayutthaya on Saturday. While inspecting flood damage in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, he addressed a large crowd gathered in support of local MP Thawiwong Tothawiwong, better known as MP Tae.

As the crowd chanted for MP Tae, Anutin made an unscripted remark. “That’s good,” he said, “You voted for Tae, so let Tae vote for me.” The comment was met with cheers on the ground. However, the reaction in political circles was immediate and furious.

Though the event was framed as a flood inspection, it has since been widely viewed as a political stage. People’s Party members, especially those in Parliament, swiftly condemned the Prime Minister’s comment as inappropriate and opportunistic.

Anutin’s flood visit turns political as People’s Party condemns remarks seen as exploiting disaster relief

Moreover, critics say Anutin hijacked a humanitarian visit for political self-promotion. What was meant to be a neutral event about disaster response turned into a partisan spectacle.

People’s Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut reacted quickly. He said the Prime Minister’s statement showed “disrespect” toward the country’s largest political party. “Vote for Tae, then let him vote for me,” he said, was not just flippant—it was offensive. Importantly, he reminded the public that the People’s Party only supported Anutin’s premiership under limited, specific terms.

“Our vote was not a political marriage,” he clarified. “It was support to allow a functioning minority government, not a coalition. We are still the opposition.”

Crucially, this tension comes at a time of growing public confusion over the People’s Party’s position. Since Anutin’s election earlier in September, the party has not behaved like a traditional opposition. Instead, many of its actions have aligned with the Bhumjaithai party. This is particularly troubling for many party supporters, who feel abandoned.

People’s Party faces growing backlash for unclear stance and alignment with Bhumjaithai and Pheu Thai

For instance, when a massive sinkhole opened in central Bangkok last Wednesday, public concern surged. Citizens demanded answers. However, when Pheu Thai MPs tried to raise the issue in Parliament, they were blocked. People’s Party MPs insisted that the house focus on the Clean Air Bill instead.

This move baffled many. Rather than using Parliament to scrutinise urgent infrastructure failures, the People’s Party chose silence. Consequently, critics now say the party has either gone soft or gone missing.

Still, Saturday’s outburst by the Prime Minister may have awakened the party to growing voter discontent. According to Natthapong, Anutin’s Ayutthaya remarks crossed a line. He urged the Prime Minister to “be more cautious” and avoid turning public events into political theatre.

“We voted for him, not with him,” he added. “This kind of language disrespects not just our MPs, but our voters.”

MP Tae clarifies appearance with Anutin while affirming his commitment to People’s Party opposition role

Meanwhile, MP Tae also released a statement. He clarified that he remains committed to the People’s Party and its opposition role. He said that his appearance on stage with Anutin was not a sign of allegiance.

Rather, he explained that as the elected representative of Bang Ban District, he had a duty to be present. “No matter which government visits,” he wrote, “I must raise local issues and push for solutions.”

Furthermore, he detailed concrete proposals for flood relief. These included immediate emergency budget allocations, drinking water delivery, and post-flood housing compensation. “The people of Ayutthaya don’t have time for politics,” he said. “They need clean water, compensation, and real help—fast.”

Although he joined the Prime Minister on stage, Tae insisted it was done out of protocol and respect. He said he wanted the public to see cooperation in the face of disaster, not division. However, he reaffirmed: “In Parliament, I remain in the opposition. I will vote according to the will of the People’s Party.”

Tae pledges to run again under People’s Party and criticises Anutin for inappropriate public remarks

He also vowed to run again under the party’s name, stating, “If you vote for Tae, you will get the People’s Party.”

Even more sharply, he concluded that voting for him means voting for party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut as Prime Minister. “We must choose leaders who address Thailand’s root problems, not just manage its symptoms,” he said.

Public figures within the party also voiced discontent. MP Phakamon Nunan, deputy party spokesperson, took to social media. “I listened to Anutin’s speech,” she said. “When he said, ‘Come and choose me,’ it crossed the line.”

She called the Prime Minister’s comment “rude and disrespectful.” She accused him of using a humanitarian crisis for personal political gain. “We didn’t vote for Anutin to hand him the country,” she wrote. “We voted under pressure, not from loyalty.”

Rayong MP Chutiphong Phiphobpinyo echoed this view. He warned Anutin not to mistake temporary support for a blank check. “Your premiership was the result of a tactical move,” he said. “Not a partnership. If you continue like this, expect resistance.”

People’s Party warns Anutin respect is required while Constitutional Reform efforts raise concerns

He went further, noting that People’s Party votes could be used against Anutin in future no-confidence motions. “Respect is a two-way street,” he warned. “Disrespect us, and we’ll respond accordingly.”

The backlash reveals deeper tensions in the Thai political landscape. The People’s Party has been walking a political tightrope since September. On paper, it remains in opposition. In practice, it has often acted as a silent partner.

The joint moves with Bhumjaithai on constitutional reform have raised eyebrows. Critics claim that the reform process now underway is dangerously opaque. Pheu Thai MPs argue that the process lacks transparency and public input. They accuse Bhumjaithai of using insider influence to reshape the rules in its favour.

Moreover, some observers link this behaviour to the unresolved 2024 Senate collusion scandal. That scandal exposed coordinated voting among unelected senators, allegedly to sway leadership outcomes. The fear is that history is repeating itself, but in more subtle forms.

Anutin’s Ayutthaya remarks reignite public mistrust and spark debate over party influence and accountability

Against this backdrop, Anutin’s comment has reignited mistrust. It also adds to perceptions that Bhumjaithai is extending its control beyond the cabinet and into Parliament itself. This has prompted a wave of criticism from academics and civic groups. They warn that electoral legitimacy is being undermined.

Even ordinary citizens are speaking out. Social media exploded with anger after videos of the Ayutthaya event surfaced. “We didn’t vote for a puppet show,” one user wrote. Others demanded that the People’s Party take a clearer stand.

In response, party leader Natthapong appears to be reasserting control. “There will be no transfers,” he said, dismissing rumours that MP Tae might defect. “His blood is orange,” he said, referencing the party’s colour. “He belongs to us—and he’s staying.”

Afterwards, the People’s Party has moved to reset its public image. Officials have stressed their independence and emphasised their role as government watchdogs. Yet the damage may already be done.

Public trust fragile as Anutin’s remark exposes cracks in an unlikely alliance, warning of political consequences

Public trust, once lost, is hard to regain. Anutin’s remark may have been only one sentence, but it struck a nerve. It exposed cracks within the alliance that brought him to power. It reminded voters that behind every handshake lies political calculation.

If the People’s Party wants to survive the next election, it must walk a fine line. On one side is the temptation of quiet influence; on the other, the demand for transparency and accountability.

In the meantime, Anutin may have gained a few cheers in Ayutthaya. But he also earned himself a long list of political enemies—many of whom helped put him in office.

As Thailand faces floods, economic strain, and calls for reform, its leaders must choose their words—and their allies—carefully. In today’s political climate, one careless comment can shift the tide.

And for Prime Minister Anutin, the tide may already be turning.

