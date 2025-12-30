Horror knife attack by three Chinese men in Pattaya leaves three injured security guards, one seriously

Horror at Pattaya bar as three Chinese men launch late-night knife attack, stabbing three security guards. One victim is critically injured in hospital. One suspect is under arrest, while police hunt two others after chaos sent terrified customers fleeing.

A violent knife attack by three Chinese men in Pattaya on Sunday night has triggered a manhunt for two suspects after one was arrested. Three security guards at a popular night spot on South Pattaya Road were stabbed. One remains in hospital with serious injuries. The attack began after a Chinese customer was told to leave following a heated dispute with a Thai woman. He later returned with friends, all armed with knives. At this time, it is thought there were three attackers.

Police are currently investigating a knife attack at a South Pattaya bar that left three Thai security guards injured. The attack reportedly involved a group of Chinese nationals. While one suspect has already been arrested, others remain at large. Consequently, police have launched a citywide manhunt to locate all involved.

The incident occurred late Sunday night, specifically at The Garden 168 bar on South Pattaya Road in Bang Lamung district. Officers received the first report at approximately 11:36 p.m. Meanwhile, rescue units from the Sawang Boriboonthammasatan Foundation were dispatched promptly to the scene.

Upon arrival, the rescuers reported three injured security guards. One victim suffered a serious stab wound to the chest and was in critical condition. Another guard sustained a knife wound to his right arm, while the third was stabbed in the right leg. All three men initially received first aid at the scene, and subsequently they were transported to hospital for further treatment.

Chinese men return with knives to attack Pattaya bar guards as police launch a citywide manhunt

According to police, the trouble began inside the bar. A Chinese customer argued with a woman inside the premises. The exchange became heated. Therefore, security guards intervened. They ordered the man to leave the venue to prevent disruption to other customers.

However, the man later returned. This time, he brought several companions. The group was armed with knives. Then the guards were attacked without warning. Witnesses reported panic inside the bar. Customers fled or took cover. The attackers escaped the scene together.

Pol Col Anek Sathongyu is the superintendent of Pattaya city police. He confirmed the details on Monday. He said one Chinese suspect had been arrested. However, he did not state how many suspects were in the gang. All police units in the city were alerted. Officers were instructed to locate the remaining attackers.

One Chinese man was detained near the bar. He had a head injury and bloodstains. Police took him into custody. Later, Pattaya police arrested the suspected attacker at a boxing camp. The man was identified as Chao Chen, aged 36. He admitted to the wrongdoing, police said.

Police review CCTV as Chinese suspect stabs guard and victims remain in critical hospital care

Meanwhile, further information was confirmed by Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Officers said they were notified at approximately 11:36 p.m. The incident occurred at 168 Garden Bar, also known as The Garden 168. Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Dhammastan Foundation transported the injured men to hospital.

The three victims were identified only by first names. Bo was stabbed in the stomach near the solar plexus. His injury affected vital organs. He remains in critical condition. Om suffered a stab wound to his right arm. Chalerm had a knife wound to his right leg. Doctors have not released further medical updates.

According to the bar manager, the sequence was clear. A Chinese tourist argued with a woman. Security guards escorted him from the premises. However, the man later returned with friends. They were allegedly armed with knives. Then they attacked the bar’s security guards. The group fled together after the assault.

Police reviewed CCTV footage shared by local media. The footage appeared on the Siam Chon News Facebook page. It showed a Chinese suspect approaching Bo. Loud music was playing inside the venue. Therefore, Bo moved closer to hear the man. Then the suspect drew a knife. He stabbed Bo in the stomach. The attacker appeared to attempt a further strike. However, other security guards intervened. A struggle followed. The suspects then fled the bar.

Frightened customers flee during chaos while Pattaya police gather evidence and hunt suspects

Additionally, customers inside the venue were frightened. The situation quickly descended into chaos. Staff gathered to protect the injured guards. The attackers escaped before officers arrived.

Police have not released information on the remaining suspects. They have not confirmed whether the suspects were tourists or residents. However, the investigation remains active. Officers are gathering statements from witnesses. CCTV from nearby locations is being examined. Units continue working to track movements before and after the attack.

Meanwhile, the crime scene was secured. Officers collected physical evidence. Medical staff treated victims on site. The venue remained closed during police operations. No further incidents were reported in the area.

Police prepare charges against arrested suspect and urge public to help as investigation continues

Authorities have not released further personal details about the victims. Their families have not issued any public statements. However, police confirmed that charges are being prepared against the detained suspect. Additional charges are expected once the remaining suspects are arrested.

Therefore, investigators continue to appeal for information. Anyone with knowledge of the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to contact Pattaya police.

No other injuries were reported. No nearby properties were damaged. The case remains under the direction of Pattaya city police. The investigation continues.

