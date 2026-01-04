Heartbroken Thai woman discovers her 23-year-old boyfriend dead inside their Udon Thani apartment just hours after exchanging “I love you” texts on New Year’s, as police investigate possible suicide, an unregistered gun, and other illegal items at the scene.

A heartbroken and disoriented Thai woman on Friday described her shock after finding her 23-year-old boyfriend dead in their Udon Thani apartment. She recalled calling him a few hours into the New Year to say she loved him. She told police she had been drunk at the time. Hours later, when he did not answer calls, she went to the apartment and made the grim discovery. Police remain open-minded about the case. Sources say it is likely a suicide. However, the presence of illegal items and an unregistered gun demands further investigation.

A woman was left in shock after discovering her boyfriend dead in their room in Udon Thani Province. She revealed the couple had exchanged “I love you” messages just after the New Year’s countdown. The man had returned from visiting his family for the holiday, but the door to his room was locked from the inside.

On January 2, 2026, at 11:05 a.m., Pol. Lt. Col. Chakraphong Tomtaem of Muang Udon Thani Police Station received a report of a death inside an apartment.

Consequently, officers coordinated with the Udon Thani Sawang Metha Tham Foundation rescue team, forensic doctors from Udon Thani Hospital, and forensic investigators to examine the scene.

Inside the room, investigators found the body of a 23-year-old man, identified only as Mr. A. He lay face down next to the bed. Forensic officers conducted a preliminary examination. They reported a gunshot wound to his right temple, with the bullet exiting the left temple. Authorities estimated he had been dead for about 24 hours.

Woman finds boyfriend dead after New Year’s countdown while door remained locked from inside

During the inspection, police found one spent bullet casing and two live rounds on the bed. In addition, a 9mm handgun was recovered. The firearm was unregistered and modified to fire live ammunition. Bottles of alcoholic beverages and water were found on a table in the room. All items were collected as evidence.

The hostel owner told reporters that CCTV footage revealed Mr. A had not left his room since December 30, 2025. Only his girlfriend was seen leaving the room on December 31, 2025, before the body was discovered.

The girlfriend told police she tried calling him repeatedly without success. When she could not open the door, she called the rescue team for assistance. Once the team entered, they discovered her boyfriend lying dead. They immediately notified law enforcement.

The couple’s last contact occurred around 3:00 a.m. on January 1, 2026. At that time, Mr. A wished her a happy New Year. They exchanged “I love you” messages. She recalled he only noted that she appeared intoxicated. She added that he showed no warning signs. According to her, he had not expressed any problems. The couple had been together for over two years.

Police review evidence and CCTV as the last contact between couple occurred in the early hours

Mr. A’s sister told police he previously helped their father sell noodles near the old Komma intersection. After their father passed away in early January 2025, he moved in with his girlfriend. They had lived together for about four months. She said she did not know where he obtained the firearm. The family had no knowledge of a motive.

Initially, police treated the case as a suspected suicide. However, the area has been cordoned off for a full forensic investigation. Officers are examining the firearm and the live rounds. They are also reviewing the alcoholic beverages and water for any relevance.

No signs of forced entry were reported. The door had been locked from the inside. Forensic officers are collecting fingerprints and DNA evidence. They aim to determine who handled the gun and other objects in the room.

Investigators confirmed that no suicide note has been recovered. They are also reviewing Mr. A’s phone for messages or communications that may indicate motive. Personal and financial records are being examined for possible relevance.

Family details and forensic examine the firearm and room for evidence of suicide or other causes

The rescue team reported that they were called after the girlfriend failed to open the door. They helped her gain entry and notified authorities immediately.

Police continue to collect statements from neighbours, family and associates. Investigators are also reviewing nearby CCTV footage to confirm the timeline of events.

Forensic teams are analysing the handgun to determine whether it had been recently modified. They are checking if it had been used in prior incidents. Bullet casings and live rounds are being tested for ballistic matches.

Authorities stated the apartment remains sealed while evidence processing continues. Officers are conducting interviews and compiling detailed reports to clarify the events.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are evaluating the circumstances to determine whether the death was self-inflicted. They are also investigating connections between the firearm and any illegal items found at the scene.

Authorities confirmed that no additional witnesses have been reported so far. Police emphasised the investigation is active and ongoing under Pol. Lt. Col. Chakraphong Tomtaem. Further updates will be provided once the evidence analysis is complete.

