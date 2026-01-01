Norwegian man terrifies locals including a teenager in Udon Thani with his naked antics for New Years

Naked and drunk on New Year’s morning, a 28-year-old Norwegian tourist was arrested in Udon Thani after terrifying locals — including a 13-year-old girl — with bizarre antics before admitting he blacked out and remembered nothing.

Police in Udon Thani arrested a 28-year-old Norwegian man on New Year’s Day for indecency after a night out celebrating the new year. The man, identified as Mr. Christian Hansen, told police he blacked out and could not remember what happened. Locals lodged multiple complaints, including one from a 13-year-old girl who reported encountering the naked man twice while going to and returning from New Year’s alms. She first saw him attempting to force open a toilet door. Police later recovered the man’s discarded clothing nearby, along with cash. He was taken into custody and is likely to be deported at a later stage.

Police in Udon Thani arrested a Norwegian tourist after he was found naked and intoxicated in a city alley on New Year’s morning. The incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m. on January 1, 2026. The location was Soi Phothong, located off Wattananuwong Road, within the Udon Thani municipality.

Officers from Udon Thani City Police Station received reports of a drunken foreigner walking naked outside an apartment building. They then coordinated with tourist police and moved to investigate.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old Norwegian man named Mr. Christian Hansen. He was heavily intoxicated and incoherent. He was standing naked in the street without concern for passers-by.

Residents report a naked tourist doing push-ups and alert police after clothes are found missing nearby

Witnesses said he appeared relaxed and detached. They also said he performed push-ups in the alley. Therefore, residents contacted the police. His clothing and shoes were missing from the scene.

Police later searched the area. They then located his belongings in a nearby canal. Officers recovered brown shorts from the water. Inside the shorts, they found ฿3,500. The money was documented and returned to him. His passport was checked and found valid. Afterwards, police escorted him into the apartment building so he could get dressed.

Tourist police later questioned him. The Norwegian told officers his first name was Christian. He confirmed he was Norwegian. He said he had celebrated New Year’s Eve at a restaurant in the Samphanthamit area. The restaurant is located near his accommodation. He said he drank heavily through the night. He added that his friends left earlier.

However, he stated that by about 2 am, he was so drunk he could not remember anything further. He told police he did not remember removing his clothes. He also said he had no memory of walking naked through the alley.

Child and caretaker describe repeated encounters as police link the tourist to the earlier disturbance

Residents who saw the man became alarmed. They reported the incident to the police. Consequently, officers moved quickly to the location. One resident witness was a 13-year-old girl. She provided a statement to attending police officers.

She said she first saw the foreign man earlier that morning. He was sitting outside a restaurant near the entrance to the alley. She said he tried to force open a toilet door. Later, she saw him again while returning home from a New Year’s alms-giving. This time, he was walking naked through the alley. She said she felt frightened. Moreover, she said she had seen the same man in the area for about a week.

An apartment caretaker also spoke to officers. The caretaker, a 70-year-old man named Prasit, confirmed the Norwegian had been staying at the building. He said the man had lived there for about a month. Furthermore, he stated that the property owner intended to ask the foreign tenant to vacate the premises.

Police continued checking the man’s movements that day. They discovered he had earlier caused a disturbance at a shopping centre. Details of that incident were not released. However, police said the behaviour fitted reports of intoxication during the morning.

Police charge Norwegian tourist with indecency and collect evidence after arrest in Udon Thani

Officers then placed the Norwegian man under arrest. He was transported to Udon Thani City Police Station. He was charged with committing an indecent act under Thai law. Investigators said legal proceedings would follow. Tourist police coordinated with immigration to verify his status. His passport remained valid at the time of arrest.

Police described the man as confused but cooperative. He appeared unaware of the seriousness of the situation during questioning. Meanwhile, officers collected statements from residents and witnesses. They recorded the time of the incident and the exact location. They also recovered and documented the clothing from the canal. The ฿3,500 in his shorts was counted and returned.

The alley is located in a populated urban area. It sits near restaurants, apartments, and small businesses. Additionally, many residents were carrying out New Year activities that morning. Therefore, the incident occurred while people were moving through the area.

Investigators pursue prosecution as drunk Norwegian is arrested and landlord moves to evict

Police confirmed the man’s accommodation was inside the apartment building near the alley. He had reportedly stayed there for several weeks. The caretaker said there had been no earlier incidents involving him at the building. However, the owner now wished to end the tenancy.

Tourist police again questioned him about New Year’s Eve. He repeated that he had consumed large amounts of alcohol. He said he blacked out and could not recall events that followed. Officers recorded his statement for the file. No injuries were reported during the arrest or earlier.

Consequently, the case will proceed through Thai legal channels. The charge concerns indecent acts carried out in public spaces. Police said the Norwegian national remains under processing at Udon Thani City Police Station.

They did not release information about possible penalties or court schedules. However, coordination will continue between local police, tourist police, and immigration authorities.

Reports of similar incidents emerge across Thailand as police maintain a strict policy on nudity

Meanwhile, residents returned to normal activities after the arrest. Police reported no further disturbances in the area. The Norwegian man remained in custody as the case moved forward. Authorities confirmed that all evidence from the scene had been secured.

Statements from witnesses, including the child and the caretaker, were formally recorded. Investigators also confirmed the timeline of events from early morning until the arrest.

The sequence began with heavy drinking on New Year’s Eve. It then continued with memory loss and disorientation. It ended with a naked foreign tourist standing in a city alley during morning hours. Police said the facts were now before investigators. Legal action will proceed under the established process.

There has been a rash of such incidents across Thailand this year, with reports from the southern islands, as well as Kamphaeng Phet, Phuket and Pattaya. In short, any foreigner engaging in such behaviour faces prosecution for indecency and afterwards detention pending deportation.

