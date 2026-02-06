Incoherent and hallucinating Western man carjacks SUV on Koh Samui highway before police intervene

Foreign man carjacks airport SUV on Koh Samui, drags driver from seat and flees as victim clings on for 3.5km. Police chase and stop the vehicle at Bo Phut junction. Suspect detained, driver unharmed.

According to police, the suspect was believed to be experiencing hallucinations at the time. He was described as about 35 years old. However, his nationality could not be confirmed. After his arrest, officers said he was unable to communicate clearly.

The incident began on Thursday morning on Highway 4169. The road serves as the main ring road around the southern tourist island. Specifically, the confrontation occurred outside the Isan Krok Yai restaurant in tambon Bo Phut. At that time, traffic was moving normally through the area.

Man runs into traffic on Samui ring road and targets passing vehicles before confronting SUV driver

Witnesses told police the man suddenly ran into the middle of the road. Then, he attempted to stop passing vehicles. At the same time, he tried to open the car doors. Several drivers avoided him and continued driving.

Shortly after, the man waved down an Isuzu SUV. The vehicle was being used for airport transfers. The Thai driver slowed and opened his door. At that point, the foreigner spoke to him.

According to witnesses, the speech was incoherent. Moments later, the situation escalated rapidly. The man suddenly grabbed the driver. He yanked him out of the driver’s seat and onto the road.

Immediately afterwards, the foreigner climbed into the SUV. He took control of the vehicle without hesitation. Then, he accelerated away from the scene. The SUV headed toward the Bo Phut intersection.

Meanwhile, the driver struggled to recover. He got back on his feet. As the SUV moved off, he ran alongside it. Then, he grabbed the open door and held on.

Driver clings to moving SUV for 3.5 kilometres as suspect speeds through traffic on Highway 4169

As a result, the driver was dragged along the road. Bystanders watched in disbelief. Traffic continued flowing around the moving SUV. No one was able to intervene.

Police said the vehicle continued along Highway 4169 for about 3.5 kilometres. During that distance, the driver remained clinging to the side. At no point did the suspect slow voluntarily. The SUV remained under the suspect’s control.

Meanwhile, officers from a nearby public service point responded. They initiated a pursuit using a motorcycle. At the same time, they radioed ahead to colleagues in Bo Phut. Coordination was quickly established.

As a result, the police prepared to intercept the vehicle. Officers positioned themselves at the Bo Phut T-junction. The junction lies about 3.5 kilometres from the starting point. Traffic officers stood ready to stop the SUV.

Police pursue seized airport transfer SUV and coordinate interception at the Bo Phut T-junction

Shortly after, the SUV reached the junction. Police moved in immediately. The vehicle was brought to a stop without collision. The suspect was detained on the spot.

Then, officers separated the driver from the vehicle. He was assessed at the scene. Police confirmed he had not suffered serious injuries. Medical treatment was not required.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Bo Phut Police Station. However, he was unable to provide a coherent statement. Police said his responses were confused and inconsistent. As a result, further questioning was delayed.

Later, the suspect underwent a medical examination. Drug testing was also conducted. Police said these steps were completed before charges were filed. However, test results were not disclosed.

Driver and witnesses describe chaotic carjacking as bystanders hesitate and police secure scene

Meanwhile, the driver gave a detailed statement to police. He said he had been driving to Samui airport. He was scheduled to pick up passengers. The SUV was operating as an airport transfer vehicle.

“I saw the foreigner standing in the middle of the road waving for me to stop, so I thought the man needed help or wanted to ask something,” the driver told police. “But he spoke incoherently and suddenly yanked me out. I then jumped up and clung onto the vehicle.”

Witness statements supported the driver’s account. A resident from Mae Nam said she saw the driver pulled from his seat. According to her, the incident happened suddenly. She said she wanted to help but did not know how.

She also described another foreign driver stopping nearby. He watched the incident from his vehicle. However, he did not intervene. She said the suspect appeared to be hallucinating.

As a result, bystanders hesitated. No one attempted to restrain the man. The situation continued until the police arrived. Traffic remained exposed during the incident.

Meanwhile, officers secured the Bo Phut T-junction. Vehicles were diverted around the scene. Order was restored shortly afterwards. Traffic resumed normal flow.

Authorities confirmed no other motorists were injured. No passengers were inside the SUV. As a result, no additional injuries were reported. The vehicle was recovered intact.

Suspect remains in custody as police continue investigation amid other unrelated island fatalities

Police did not release the suspect’s name. His nationality remained unknown. Identification checks were ongoing. The suspect remained in custody at Bo Phut Police Station.

Further questioning was planned after medical clearance. Charges were expected to follow. Police said the investigation remained active. Additional witness statements were being collected.

The SUV incident occurred during morning hours on a busy route. The road is frequently used by tourists and residents. Despite the chaos, police said no serious injuries occurred. The case remains under investigation.

