Thai soldier loses leg in Surin landmine blast near Cambodian border as tensions simmer. PM Anutin orders full support, cites buried devices after heavy rains, rules out sabotage in a separate explosion and tightens security. 23 troops have been injured by mines since May last year when the border war erupted.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday expressed concern after a 23rd Thai soldier was injured by a landmine while patrolling the Thai-Cambodian border. However, the prime minister indicated the blast was not the result of any new aggressive operations by Cambodia in the ongoing border dispute. Earlier in the week, Mr Anutin also insisted that an explosion at an arms depot at a border patrol facility in Surin province was accidental.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Friday expressed sorrow after another Thai soldier was maimed by a landmine on border duty. He also ordered full support for the injured serviceman.

The incident occurred amid simmering tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. Those tensions have persisted since clashes at the end of December. Since then, security conditions along the frontier have remained tight.

At 2.25 pm on February 27, 2026, Mr Anutin spoke at Military Airport 2, Wing 6, Don Mueang. Earlier that morning, he had received the initial report. He immediately informed the military command. He said full care must be provided without delay. The military confirmed compliance, citing frontline operational duty.

Soldier loses leg in early morning landmine blast at Erawan base in Surin province near the border

The injured soldier was identified as Pvt Detsak Trikham of the 233rd Infantry Company. He serves in the 23rd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment. At 6.44 am, he was on duty at the Erawan operations base. The base is located in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, near the Cambodian border.

During routine duty, he stepped on an anti-personnel landmine. The explosion was immediate and devastating. As a result, his right leg was severed. In addition, his left leg sustained serious shrapnel wounds. His left arm was also badly injured.

Fellow soldiers administered first aid at once. They stabilised him at the scene despite the severity of the blast. He was then rushed to Kap Choeng Hospital. There, he was placed under close medical supervision. Meanwhile, senior commanders moved quickly to assess the situation.

Later that day, Lt. Gen. Weerayuth Raksilp, commander of the 2nd Army Area, inspected the site. He was accompanied by explosive ordnance disposal units. Together, they examined the blast zone and surrounding ground. Subsequently, he ordered a comprehensive re-inspection of the entire base. The objective was maximum safety.

Investigators find device buried deep under soil and debris despite prior inspections and ceasefire

According to the 2nd Army Area, a preliminary examination was conducted without delay. Investigators found the ground heavily covered with debris. Soil, wood fragments, leaves and natural materials had accumulated over time.

Consequently, surface visibility was poor. Initial findings suggest the explosive device was buried deep underground. Layers of soil and organic debris concealed it. As a result, earlier detection proved difficult despite repeated checks. In fact, the base had already undergone two prior inspection rounds.

Moreover, the Erawan operations base has been considered secure since the second ceasefire with Cambodia. Nevertheless, the device remained undetected beneath accumulated layers.

Authorities are now conducting a detailed investigation to establish the full facts. In addition, they are reviewing preventive measures to avoid similar incidents. Meanwhile, Mr Anutin cited heavy rainfall as a contributing factor. He said soil erosion had occurred in reclaimed areas.

Prime minister cites heavy rainfall and erosion as possible factors exposing buried landmines

Therefore, buried landmines may have shifted or become newly exposed. He urged extreme caution for all personnel operating in such zones. Furthermore, he said mine removal must be accelerated wherever possible. The stated aim is to ensure operational safety.

When asked whether clearance methods would change, he deferred to the military. He said operational adjustments fall under military authority. However, he reiterated full government support for safety and security efforts.

When questioned about whether the mine was an old buried device, he again directed inquiries to the armed forces. He confirmed receiving detailed briefings. Additionally, he instructed subordinates to ensure proper welfare support after the incident. Since May last year, border tensions have steadily escalated.

During that period, 23 Thai soldiers have been injured by landmines. Of those, 13 have lost limbs. Consequently, the latest blast adds to an already significant toll. The pattern brings home the persistent hazards in frontline areas facing Thai troops.

Thailand tightens border security as tensions persist and reports link Cambodia to fires

Following the December clashes, Thailand announced new border security measures. These include monitored fencing in sensitive sectors. In response to rising tensions, vigilance has increased along key stretches of the frontier.

Last week, Cambodia was reported to be linked to fires near border flashpoints. Details were not elaborated, yet the reports added to the strain.

In parallel, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet attended US President Donald Trump’s inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington, DC, on February 19. Hun Manet is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is the son of former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen and Bun Rany. He is seen as courting American influence.

Thailand declines peace board as Western leaders keep distance and forensic probe continues

However, Thailand declined to join the Board of Peace initiative. The government cited its limited caretaker status. Therefore, it said participation was not appropriate at this stage. Furthermore, the board has been snubbed by European and other major Western leaders.

They view it as a threat to the United Nations. Even so, they are maintaining an ambiguous and non-committal position.

Separately, on Tuesday night, February 24, another explosion occurred at a Thai border point in Surin. Prime Minister Anutin addressed that incident directly. He ruled the explosion accidental.

Moreover, he explicitly ruled out sabotage in connection with the blast. The explosion caused extensive damage to neighbouring property. On Friday, Thai forensic officers were reported to be studying the locus of the explosion. Investigations remain ongoing as security agencies continue their review.

