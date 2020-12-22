It is understood that the woman returned to the South every weekend to visit her lover. The body of the woman, fully clothed, was found with a severe greenish bruise to the face and three gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Police in Surat Thani province are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old Thai woman, originally from Chaiyaphum province, who worked as a civil servant with the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority and whose body was found by a passerby on Sunday evening.

Police officers in the Phunphin district of Surat Thani province are investigating what they are treating as the murder of an attractive 30-year-old woman whose body was found in a car parked on the side of the road from Surat Tani to Krabi on Sunday evening at 5 pm, by a local passerby.

Details of the case were given to the media in Bangkok on Sunday evening by Police Lieutenant Colonel Veerasak Sirimongkol, the duty officer at Phunphin Police station which is investigating the case.

Car parked on the side of the road under a tree for three days before it was discovered by a passerby

A forensic team was sent to the car, parked under an evergreen tree and which contained the body of the woman sitting in the left-hand passenger seat for the past 3 days. The car was a Toyota Yaris model with Bangkok registration plates and colored white.

The local who alerted the police to the murder on Sunday, discovered the body inside the car when he went to investigate the vehicle after spotting it on his way a number of times as he travelled the same road to and fro over the three days previously.

Victim worked as a civil servant at the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority but originally was from Chaiyaphum province in the South of Thailand

The victim has been named as Thitirat Seeharat who worked as a civil servant and senior administrative official at the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority. The woman, who is originally from Chaiyaphum province, is understood to have travelled regularly to the South to visit her love partner who lived locally.

Police have revealed that the woman was found dead and wearing a denim jacket over a pink T-shirt underneath. She was wearing a black facemask and her head was turned to the right.

Police seek to interview the woman’s love partner

A large, greenish bruise was visible on her face while she had been shot three times to the abdomen. Her handbag and other accessories were found at her feet within the car as well as a holdall bag in the back seat.

The body of the woman was taken to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination as the murder investigation proceeds.

Police have indicated that their next step will be to find the victim’s love partner which should help to advance their enquiries significantly into the matter.

