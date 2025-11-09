PM Anutin, Bhumjaithai Party and MotoGP event savaged in attack by former Justice Minister Thawee

Ex Justice Minister Thawee attacks PM Anutin, the Bhumjaithai Party, and Chidchob-linked MotoGP deal, citing ฿4 billion in state funding, rising costs, Buriram poverty, contested land and crony ties. It comes amid an ongoing corruption crisis and controversial Senate cases.

Former Justice Minister Thawee Sodsong on Saturday blasted Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Bhumjaithai Party, and the Chidchob family over the Cabinet’s ฿4 billion allocation for the MotoGP in Buriram. He said the funding, approved on November 4th for 2026–2031, has soared eightfold since 2018 and flows directly to firms linked to the Prime Minister and his allies. Thawee also cited the ongoing land dispute over the racetrack and Buriram’s deep poverty, calling the deal another scandal for Anutin’s embattled government already dogged by corruption claims.

Former Justice Minister Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong has sharply attacked the Cabinet’s approval of nearly four billion baht for Thailand’s MotoGP hosting. The decision, reached on November 4, 2025, authorises ฿3.997 billion in state funding to stage the event from 2027 to 2031.

The approval came less than two months after the Anutin Charnvirakul government took office. It also comes shortly before parliament is to be dissolved. The funding leaves a debt that taxpayers must cover until 2031.

Thawee, leader of the Prachachart Party and former Cabinet member, called it a warning sign of governance failure. He said the deal benefits cronies tied to the Prime Minister and the Bhumjaithai Party.

MotoGP circuit and Buriram race organisers closely linked to the Prime Minister and his political allies

The MotoGP races are held at Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province. The circuit is owned by Buriram United International Circuit Co., Ltd., located at 30/2 Moo 4, Isan Subdistrict, Mueang Buriram. The address matches the Prime Minister’s registered residence.

Company records list directors Newin Chidchob, Chidchanok Chidchob, Tanaisiri Chanwittayarom, and Kanoksak Pinsaeng. The Chidchob family controls the Bhumjaithai Party. It also dominates Buriram’s political and business network.

Thawee said the approval was a direct handover of public funds to the Prime Minister’s associates. He questioned the economic justification for such a large allocation. He asked whether the Cabinet had assessed the “value for money” of nearly ฿4 billion in spending.

According to the resolution, the budget will cover licensing fees, operational costs, and taxes connected to the MotoGP event. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports proposed the plan. The Cabinet approved it without public hearings.

Thailand’s participation in MotoGP has grown sharply with three successive state budget approvals

The decision continues Thailand’s participation in MotoGP, which began in 2018. However, the state’s contribution has grown sharply through three separate resolutions.

The first, under the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) government or junta, covered 2018 to 2020. It provided ฿300 million in total, or ฿100 million per year. The second, under General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s administration between 2021 and 2026, increased the support to ฿900 million, or ฿180 million per year — basically a five-year commitment.

Significantly, the Bhumjaithai Party was a key player in that government. Indeed, it was the first elected under the 2017 Constitution. Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, presently the Prime Minister, was Deputy Prime Minister from 2019 to 2023.

The third, approved last week under Bhumjaithai leadership, raised the commitment to ฿3.997 billion — an eight-fold increase. It also covers five years from 2026 to 2031.

Therefore, the government burden has multiplied eight times in seven years. Ticket revenues, meanwhile, have stagnated. Official estimates show that total ticket income for five years — about ฿180 million — equals the cost of staging the event for a single year.

Thawee says MotoGP in Thailand is no longer business-sustainable for the state and taxpayers

Thawee said the data proves that MotoGP in Thailand is no longer business-sustainable. Instead, he said, the state now carries nearly all costs while the private operator gains.

He said the Cabinet approval also includes a ฿780-million payment of taxes on behalf of the private company. The payment, he added, will be made directly by the state. Therefore, taxpayers are covering obligations normally paid by private operators.

According to Thawee, the plan represents “using future money” for political advantage. It creates a long-term fiscal burden while concentrating wealth and power among a small circle.

Buriram is one of Thailand’s poorest provinces. The average per-capita income there is ฿91,635 per year — 2.8 times below the national average. The province also has the second-highest number of “target poor,” or residents requiring urgent state aid. More than 145,000 people in the province await educational support and livelihood programs.

Cabinet resolution channels nearly four billion baht into MotoGP instead of poverty relief measures

However, the Cabinet resolution does not include poverty-relief measures. Instead, it channels nearly ฿4 billion into a motorsport event in the Prime Minister’s home province. Thawee said the result is heavier debt and deeper inequality.

Meanwhile, the government has argued that the MotoGP contract will generate large economic benefits. Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin Phanthurit said the event could yield up to ฿24.9 billion in value through tourism, hospitality and local business activity.

She said each MotoGP event attracts around 206,000 spectators, both local and foreign. According to her, the race brings global exposure to Thailand and promotes the country’s sports industry.

Surveys from earlier MotoGP events between 2018 and 2025 found consistent attendance and international viewership. The 2025 race, held on March 1 at Chang International Circuit, drew similar crowds. The government estimates that MotoGP reaches 800 million viewers across 207 countries.

Opposition says Cabinet acted too hastily. Sponsorship income has fallen sharply as public funds surged

However, the opposition said the Cabinet has acted too hastily. Pheu Thai Party spokesperson Suksit Srijomkhwan questioned the rush to approve a five-year contract. He said sponsorship income has fallen, leaving taxpayers to shoulder rising costs.

Suksit compared MotoGP with Formula 1, both owned by Liberty Media. He said Formula 1 offers greater global exposure and higher economic returns. In 2024, MotoGP drew 677 million cumulative viewers, while Formula 1 attracted about 1.6 billion. He said the administration’s focus on MotoGP, held at a circuit linked to Bhumjaithai leaders, raises questions about priorities.

The Chang International Circuit remains under dispute with the State Railway of Thailand. The racetrack and surrounding land lie in the Khao Kradong area, where ownership is contested. The railway agency is seeking to reclaim about 5,000 rai of land.

Much of this land has been developed into hotels, gas stations, football fields, and business centres by companies associated with the same political network. The development, critics note, has blurred lines between public property and private profit.

Thawee warns of dependency between state agencies, private firms, and political figures in MotoGP

Thawee said the overlapping interests between state agencies, private firms, and political figures show a pattern of dependency. He said public money earmarked for tourism has become revenue for connected companies.

The former justice minister posted his comments on Facebook with data charts showing budget increases under each administration. His post, titled “The Anutin Government and the Governance Crisis: MotoGP and the Use of State Power for Cronies,” has drawn attention across political circles.

In the post, he repeated that “Cabinet approval of MotoGP is Cabinet approval for Anutin and Newin.” Thawee said the decision was made even though the government is temporary and nearing dissolution.

The former minister stated that the new allocation “inherits debt” from prior governments and expands it dramatically. He added that the payment schedule stretches to 2031, locking future administrations into the contract.

Government documents show MotoGP budget paid in tranches with limited public disclosure

According to government documentation, the MotoGP budget will be paid in tranches each fiscal year. Funds will cover Dorna Sports’ hosting fees, event organisation and promotion. No breakdown of specific amounts has been published.

Meanwhile, economic data used to justify the spending have not been released in full. Estimates of ฿24.9 billion in tourism value remain projections, not audited results.

Pheu Thai members said the previous administration had been exploring alternative international events, including Formula 1, which might deliver stronger returns. However, those negotiations ended after the change in government.

The new Cabinet, led by Anutin Charnvirakul, approved the MotoGP deal in its second month in office. No parliamentary review occurred before the decision.

The event is presented as a tourism stimulus. Yet, income data show Buriram’s population continues to lag behind national averages. The benefits, according to Thawee’s report, remain concentrated among specific businesses.

State financial cost rises while public participation and exposure are limited compared to alternatives

He said the state’s financial exposure has grown while public participation is limited. The general population, he said, has no stake or oversight in the decision.

Government spokespersons said all procedures followed the legal process. They emphasised MotoGP’s role in promoting Thailand’s global image and attracting foreign visitors. They also noted that the race has run successfully since 2018 without major disruption.

Nevertheless, official budget records show a steady escalation of public spending. From ฿100 million per year in 2018 to ฿800 million per year in 2027, the state’s contribution has multiplied eightfold.

Meanwhile, sponsorship revenue and private investment have not kept pace. This means the balance of cost has shifted entirely to the national budget.

Officials say long-term contract necessary to maintain Thailand’s place on MotoGP calendar

Officials said the new contract was necessary to secure Thailand’s place on the MotoGP calendar. They said failure to renew could have ended the country’s participation after 2026.

The event’s operator, Dorna Sports, requires host countries to commit several years in advance. Therefore, Thailand’s Cabinet approved the budget through 2031.

Critics said the scale of commitment limits oversight by future governments. They said long-term fiscal decisions should be reviewed annually by parliament, not set by a short-term Cabinet.

Meanwhile, public attention remains on the political links between the Prime Minister and the circuit’s ownership. The company registry, which lists both Anutin’s home address and the Chidchob family’s names, has intensified scrutiny.

Buriram United International Circuit Co., Ltd. continues to operate multiple venues, including the racetrack, hotels and service facilities. Many are located on or near land previously controlled by the State Railway of Thailand.

State Railway of Thailand moves to reclaim land plots currently used by Chidchob family and associates

The railway agency has filed motions to reclaim some plots, arguing that the land was originally designated for transport use. Those cases remain pending.

As of now, the Cabinet’s ฿3.997-billion allocation stands. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is preparing budget documentation for the 2026 fiscal cycle. The first payment under the new plan is scheduled for mid-2026.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Ayrin said the Ministry will ensure transparency. However, she did not confirm whether the tax component of ฿780 million would be itemised separately.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission continues its probe into the 2024 Senate election, which implicates 229 individuals, including 138 sitting senators and Prime Minister Anutin himself. That investigation remains ongoing alongside a Department of Special Investigation case into alleged Senate collusion and money-laundering activities.

Thawee has played an active role in Senate collusion and DSI investigations against political opponents

Thawee has been active in both matters. He served as Justice Minister in the previous coalition and coordinated with then-Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of Pheu Thai to refer the Senate case to the DSI.

Both former ministers are currently before the Constitutional Court on the matter. Sitting senators have accused them of breaching the separation of powers and illegally targeting political opponents. Notably, these are primarily senators aligned with the Bhumjaithai Party.

Mr. Thawee’s latest comments against the MotoGP funding add to his long-standing conflict with the Bhumjaithai Party. He has repeatedly challenged the Chidchob family’s influence in Buriram and its control over state projects.

In this case, he said, the Cabinet’s decision represents another instance of state money flowing to a small, politically connected group.

Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party have not responded to criticism as the contract proceeds as agreed

The Prime Minister has not yet responded publicly to the criticism. The Bhumjaithai Party has also not issued an official statement.

For now, the ฿3.997-billion contract remains approved. Preparations for MotoGP 2027 at Chang International Circuit are underway. The next review of Thailand’s MotoGP hosting plan will occur after the first two years of implementation.

The attack over the use of public funds is coming amid growing public scrutiny in relation to corruption within the government and associated agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, which threatens to erode confidence in the short-lived government over the coming weeks.

