Bangkok police dismantle Russian-led AI and QR code drug network in coordinated raids, arresting two men in their 30s for cannabis trafficking, seizing cash, vehicles, laptops, phones, and hundreds of cannabis products across the city.

A crack Royal Thai Police team smashed a Russian-led drug smuggling operation this week in the capital. Two men in their 30s were detained in Inthamara and Watthana during simultaneous raids. The AI-run system marketed illicit drugs to users, who ordered and paid via QR codes. Buyers then received directions and images to collect the drugs themselves. The operation specialises in cannabis products, including resin, to meet popular demand. These included cannabis extracts, which remain illegal in Thailand. Neither Russian had a license to sell cannabis. Police hailed the arrests as a major breakthrough in dismantling a dangerous drug network.

Bangkok Metropolitan Police have dismantled a Russian drug trafficking gang using QR codes and AI technology to distribute narcotics. Consequently, the operation targeted the Pathumwan, Lumpini, and Yannawa districts, meaning that customers completed purchases without physically handling any contraband.

On December 9, 2025, senior police officials authorised the crackdown. These officials included Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, who oversaw the planning and implementation of the operation.

The operation, named “Dismantling a Russian Gang in the 2025 Era Using AI to Control Drug Sales Across Bangkok,” consequently resulted in two arrests. Among those detained was Ivan Volnov, 34, a Russian national, who was apprehended at a hotel on Soi 46, Inthamara 47, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Din Daeng District, Bangkok. He faced charges for advertising narcotics without permission and possessing Category 5 drugs, including cannabis extract and resin.

Ivan Volnov arrested at Din Daeng hotel as police crack down on AI-based QR code cannabis distribution network

Meanwhile, Mark Maolopuro, 35, also Russian, was apprehended at a hotel in Soi Ekkamai 10, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District. He consequently faced similar drug charges as well as immigration violations.

Authorities also seized ฿200,000 in cash, a gray Granvia van, two MacBook Pro laptops, seven mobile phones, 20 memory cards and flash drives, and five bank passbooks. Furthermore, police confiscated 41 bags of cannabis flowers, 25 containers of cannabis resin, 20 packets of cannabis seeds, a cannabis grinder, and numerous other items. Together, the seized materials indicated a highly organized and technologically sophisticated operation.

The investigation began on November 13, 2025, when an online patrol team, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet Thamsuthee, received a tip from the Facebook page Drama-addict. The report described QR code stickers in Russian advertising drugs along streets in Bangkok. Consequently, police stations were notified, and stickers were subsequently located in Lumpini, Pathumwan, and Yannawa.

Investigators found the gang to be a dispersed, organized crime syndicate. Accordingly, Police General Siam Boonsom of the Metropolitan Police Bureau instructed Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet to coordinate the investigation. Additionally, the Metropolitan Police Anti-Narcotics Center worked closely with Yannawa and Lumpini police stations to survey the QR code locations thoroughly.

AI-controlled QR codes and Telegram bots managed payments and deliveries without human interaction

The QR codes displayed the message: “Thai hub Telegram COCAINE KETAMINE MEPH METH MDMA.” Furthermore, investigation revealed that the gang used AI bots to manage transactions efficiently. Customers scanned QR codes, which then directed them to a Telegram application. There, the AI bot processed payments and approved orders instantly. Notably, the system entirely eliminated human interaction.

Moreover, the delivery system was equally sophisticated. After payment, the AI bot sent buyers images and coordinates for hidden drop points across Thailand. Consequently, customers retrieved the drugs themselves, creating a self-service, contactless distribution model. Additionally, police noted that the network’s membership system further expanded operations efficiently.

Once a purchase was completed, the AI bot also invited buyers to become business partners. Members could, for example, recruit others for tiered discounts, act as couriers hiding drugs in multiple locations, and operate their own online stores via an API.

Therefore, the network grew without limits, while the mastermind remained anonymous, directing operations entirely through the AI system.

Police describe operation as major threat with AI enabling rapid scaling and undetected network activity

Police described the operation as a major threat. The AI system allowed the gang to operate undetected while scaling rapidly. Investigators deployed advanced surveillance techniques, combining digital tracking, field observation, and forensic analysis to identify suspects.

Within one week, authorities located two primary figures in the network. Evidence indicated that one suspect had hidden drugs in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Accordingly, the Narcotics Suppression Center and Yannawa Police Station dispatched a team to the site.

On December 9, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet led the arrest of Mr. Mark. Officers prevented him from locking his phone, which still displayed the Telegram application. A search of his van uncovered large quantities of marijuana.

Investigators tracked the second suspect to the Sutthisan area. They subsequently raided a hotel in Soi Inthamara 47, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Din Daeng District. There, Ivan Volnov was arrested. Police recovered a laptop displaying the Telegram app and multiple items confirming criminal activity.

Coordinated raids in Pattaya and Din Daeng lead to arrests of two Russians and large evidence seizure

During interrogation, Ivan Volnov denied all charges. He claimed the CCTV footage showing QR code placement did not depict him. Furthermore, he stated screenshots on his device were automatically captured by a WeChat program. He also denied knowing Mark Maolopuro closely.

Mark Maolopuro admitted overstaying his visa but denied narcotics charges. The Russian claimed a medical license authorized his cannabis use and a company license allowed its sale. He stated he traveled frequently between Bangkok, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, and southern provinces. However, he also explained that items in the van were for cooking Japanese rice, not for drug production.

Police emphasized that the case represented a novel use of technology in crime. The gang used QR codes, AI bots, and digital currency to evade detection. Investigators noted the operation resembled a startup business model, leveraging automation to scale quickly.

The gang’s distribution relied on stickers attached to public locations. Each QR code linked to the AI bot, which tracked digital payments and assigned delivery points. Customers were then given coordinates and images to retrieve drugs independently.

AI network recruited members and allowed decentralised growth without exposing the owners or masterminds

Police described the operation as a major threat. Moreover, the AI system allowed the gang to operate undetected while simultaneously scaling rapidly. Consequently, investigators deployed advanced surveillance techniques, combining digital tracking, field observation, and forensic analysis to identify suspects.

Within one week, authorities had located two primary figures in the network. Furthermore, evidence indicated that one suspect had hidden drugs in Pattaya, Chonburi Province. Accordingly, the Narcotics Suppression Center and Yannawa Police Station dispatched a team to the site.

On December 9, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Pol. Maj. Gen. Teeradet led the arrest of Mr. Mark. Officers ensured that he could not lock his phone, which still displayed the Telegram application. In addition, a search of his van uncovered large quantities of marijuana.

Investigators then tracked the second suspect to the Sutthisan area. They subsequently raided a hotel in Soi Inthamara 47, Ratchadaphisek Subdistrict, Din Daeng District. There, Ivan Volnov was arrested. Furthermore, police recovered a laptop displaying the Telegram app along with multiple items confirming criminal activity.

Large quantities of cannabis and digital devices seized confirming AI-controlled trafficking network operations

Arrest warrants were issued by the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Ivan Volnov’s warrant (No. J 1268/2568, December 3, 2025) covered advertising narcotics and possession. Mark Maolopuro’s arrest included both narcotics and immigration violations.

Police described the operation as an example of AI-assisted trafficking. QR codes, automated bots, and cryptocurrency reduced human contact and increased anonymity. Delivery locations and membership expansion occurred without direct oversight.

Investigators relied on advanced technology to counteract AI operations. Surveillance of QR code locations, monitoring digital transactions, and field raids revealed key figures. The system’s sophistication demanded precise, coordinated planning.

Evidence confirmed that the gang hid drugs across central Bangkok and Chonburi Province. Drop points were preselected and communicated via an AI bot. Vehicles and digital devices facilitated logistics and coordination.

Court warrants issued for suspects as police confirm AI system managed drug delivery and network expansion

Digital and physical evidence collected includes laptops, mobile phones, memory cards, flash drives, cash, vehicles, and narcotics. Police continue to analyze these items for network structure, participant identification, and financial flows.

The arrests disrupted the AI-assisted network. Investigators confirmed the system allowed anonymity, rapid scaling, and decentralized operations. The mastermind remained unidentified, operating entirely through automation.

Authorities noted that further charges may be filed based on digital evidence. Analysis of communication records, transaction logs, and network maps could identify additional members. Police continue to monitor online channels for AI-assisted trafficking.

Both suspects remain in custody. Mr. Ivan denies involvement in QR code placement. Mr. Mark admitted visa violations but denied illegal drug possession. Investigations into the network and its activities are still ongoing.

Arrests disrupt AI-driven drug network with suspects in custody and further investigations continuing

The operation demonstrates a shift in criminal methodologies. AI bots, QR codes, and digital currency enable decentralized, anonymous drug distribution. Police confirmed ongoing surveillance of QR code distribution and AI-assisted networks. Coordination among city-wide police units and digital monitoring teams is critical to preventing similar operations.

Investigators are studying the functionality of the AI bot. The system automated payments, delivery coordination and network expansion. Digital evidence is being analyzed to track all operations and participants.

Police described the arrests as a major law enforcement achievement. Combining digital surveillance, field raids, and forensic analysis enabled successful dismantling of a high-tech trafficking network.

Authorities stated that AI-driven drug operations pose continuing challenges. QR codes, automated bots, and decentralized logistics complicate traditional policing. Investigators must combine technology and field expertise to respond.

Law enforcement highlights continued AI-driven drug threats and the need for monitoring across Bangkok

Both suspects face prosecution. Evidence includes narcotics, digital records, financial documents, and CCTV footage. Police continue analyzing materials for additional charges.

The operation marks one of the first major cases of AI-assisted drug trafficking in Thailand. Authorities emphasized that continuous monitoring and technology-based strategies are essential.

Police noted that similar operations will continue. QR code-based distribution, AI bots, and cryptocurrency payments remain high-risk methods. Coordination and intelligence-led operations are critical for success.

The seizure of vehicles, cash, and devices confirms logistical sophistication. Laptops and phones revealed AI-controlled communications, transactions, and network expansion. Memory cards and bank documents confirmed financial operations.

Ongoing investigations into AI-assisted drug network may reveal further participants and criminal connections

Police stressed that ongoing investigations may reveal further participants and criminal connections. The AI-assisted system enabled decentralized, self-service drug delivery, complicating identification of the mastermind.

Both suspects remain in custody pending prosecution. Evidence will be presented to the Bangkok South Criminal Court. Authorities stated the operation disrupted a significant trafficking network in central Bangkok.

The operation highlighted the intersection of technology and criminal enterprise. AI, QR codes, and decentralized logistics allowed traffickers to operate anonymously at scale. Police applied advanced investigative methods to dismantle the network successfully.

The network was strikingly similar to a network established by Russian DJ Vigen Atoyan, who was arrested by police on Koh Phangan on June 7 last year. Similarly, Mr. Atoyan also used Telegram and ran an extensive network in the South using QR codes for payments and self-collection.

Indeed, he was arrested while delivering drugs to locations on a motorbike by police who had cracked open his system.

Further reading:

Innovative Russian drug dealer and top DJ arrested on Koh Phangan peddling drugs to foreign tourists online

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan in a major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan for running illegal motorbike rental service

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison

German assaults Thai man, steals his motorbike. Then drives to a shop and steals a high end smartphone

Crazed foreigner terrifies locals. Scottish man attacks shop owner, his wife and children in Phuket village

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room