8 foreign women arrested for prostitution in Pattaya. Police fined them and held them for deportation

On New Year’s Eve, December 31st, Pattaya Immigration launched a crackdown on foreign sex workers. Eight women were arrested: five Ugandans, two Uzbeks and one Madagascan. Police took them to Pattaya City Police Station, where they were fined for public solicitation. Their visas were immediately cancelled, and they will remain in custody pending deportation to their home countries. Authorities said the women were a nuisance to tourists along Pattaya Beach Road.

Pol. Col. Naphatpong Khositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chon Buri Immigration, issued the orders. Consequently, Pol. Maj. Kittiphat Hongchuwech led an investigative team to patrol the area.

The police operation focused on foreign women reportedly offering sexual services to passersby. Authorities described the behaviour as aggressive solicitation that could disturb the public.

Undercover operation confirms foreign women soliciting sex on Pattaya beachfront in early hours

In preparation, officers deployed an undercover foreign agent who posed as a tourist. While walking along the beachfront, the agent was approached by a group of women offering sex services.

Meanwhile, officers lying in wait documented the interaction using photographic evidence. After confirming the solicitation, police revealed themselves and executed the arrests without incident.

A total of eight women were apprehended during the operation. Among them were five Ugandans, two Uzbeks, and one Madagascan. Subsequently, the suspects were transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and formal charges. Authorities charged all eight under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996).

The statute criminalises contacting, soliciting, or pestering individuals in public spaces for prostitution. Furthermore, it includes provisions for public nuisance caused by such acts. Each woman was fined ฿1,000 immediately following the arrest.

Immigration authorities cancel visas of arrested women as deportation proceedings begin

Additionally, Immigration authorities revoked their permission to stay in Thailand, issuing form TM.83 to terminate their residency. The group remains in custody pending deportation to their respective home countries.

Authorities said the crackdown formed part of a broader law enforcement effort targeting public solicitation on Pattaya Beach Road. According to officials, tourist areas have been repeatedly affected by foreign nationals soliciting sex. Therefore, operations intensify during high-tourist periods, including New Year’s Eve, when crowds increase along the beachfront.

Officers underlined that all actions followed documented procedures. The undercover agent’s interaction with the women provided clear photographic evidence of solicitation.

This ensured that all charges were supported by recorded proof before arrests occurred. Authorities confirmed that the entire process, from observation to arrest, complied with legal requirements.

Investigation confirms women approached tourists openly with deportation now underway

The investigation team conducted detailed surveys between Soi 13 and Soi 13/4. Furthermore, officers monitored the area for repeated reports of aggressive solicitation.

They confirmed that the women approached passersby openly, offering sexual services in violation of local laws. Consequently, authorities considered immediate enforcement necessary to prevent further public disturbance.

Following their arrest, the women were cooperative and informed of all legal procedures. Police charged them specifically for contacting or pestering individuals for prostitution in public areas. In addition to the fines, their revoked residency status ensured that they could not remain in Thailand legally. Deportation proceedings are now underway for all eight women.

Authorities confirmed that each suspect will return to their home country after completing the deportation process. Police also confirmed that no incidents occurred during arrests or transfers to the police station.

Chon Buri Immigration launched enforcement operation to protect public order and tourist safety

Chon Buri Immigration officers noted that enforcement measures target both public order and tourist safety. Accordingly, they plan to continue monitoring of Pattaya Beach Road.

Surveillance and undercover operations will remain active during periods of high tourist activity. Furthermore, similar enforcement measures may be applied in other areas known for public solicitation.

The operation marked a coordinated effort between local police and immigration authorities. Moreover, officials confirmed that photographic and observational evidence supported every charge. This approach ensured compliance with the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act and other relevant statutes.

Police made it clear that the arrests were strictly legal enforcement. They stressed that the operation followed standard procedures, including evidence collection, police processing, fines and legal notification. Furthermore, the action demonstrated the authorities’ ability to respond quickly to reports of public nuisance caused by foreign nationals.

Tourism authorities say law enforcement preserves Pattaya’s reputation using legal processes

Tourism authorities have repeatedly stated that foreign nationals soliciting sex in public can affect Pattaya’s reputation. Consequently, operations like this are intended to enforce law and order. Officials said enforcement does not involve moral guidance, only adherence to legal procedures.

The operation, completed without incident, highlights continued law enforcement activity in tourist areas. Authorities confirmed that the eight women will remain in custody until deportation arrangements are finalised. Additionally, fines, revoked residency, and documentation were processed immediately following the arrests.

Chon Buri Immigration stated that arrests of foreign nationals soliciting sex in public areas will continue. Police and immigration officers will document, charge, and process all offenders according to legal procedures. Finally, authorities confirmed that Pattaya Beach Road remains under heightened surveillance, especially during the peak tourist season.

