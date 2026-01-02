Fortune teller on New Year’s Day turns out to be a blackmailer and a thief. Arrested by Pattaya police

Fortune teller in Pattaya arrested after allegedly stealing a teenage girl’s iPhone 13 Pro worth ฿20,000 following a New Year’s Day reading. Victim spotted the phone missing, locals helped recover it and the suspect later admitted theft to police.

A kind-hearted teenage girl believed she was doing a good deed on New Year’s Day in Pattaya when she stopped for a fortune-telling session with an older-looking man sitting on a mat outside a temple. The 38-year-old fortune teller used cards and warned she would suffer a loss that day unless she paid extra money to prevent it. She refused. Soon after, she discovered her expensive smartphone was missing. When questioned, the man blamed another thief. However, Ms. Pim later returned with locals to confront him, and a search of his bag uncovered the phone cleverly concealed. Police arrested him, and the victim insists he faces criminal charges.

Police in Pattaya arrested a fortune teller accused of stealing a teenage woman’s mobile phone, officers said. The arrest followed a New Year’s Day fortune-telling session. The suspect allegedly predicted the loss, then took the device moments later.

The incident occurred at about 6:06 a.m. on January 1, 2026. The location was opposite Wat Chaimongkol, a royal temple in South Pattaya, Chonburi province. Police from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the theft report. The missing phone was an iPhone 13 Pro worth about 20,000 baht, or around $580.

At the scene, rescue workers and bystanders had already detained the suspect. He was later identified as 38-year-old Udomsap Mueangkaew. He works as a fortune teller in the area. Officers searched his brown shoulder bag. They found the stolen phone concealed inside. It had been hidden in a box used for face masks. Police confirmed the phone belonged to the victim, identified only as Pim, aged 19.

Fortune telling turns suspicious after teen declines extra payment and later finds phone missing

According to Pim, the man dressed and spoke like an elderly person. Furthermore, sat on a mat on the pavement opposite the temple. He called out to people walking by. He invited them to use his fortune-telling services. Pim said she felt sympathy and agreed. She also wanted to do something positive for New Year’s Day.

During the session, the man used cards to read her fortune. He allegedly warned that she would soon face bad luck. He also predicted she would lose a valuable possession. Then he suggested she pay extra money to prevent the misfortune. However, Pim declined the request and ended the reading.

Meanwhile, Pim had placed her phone beside her on the ground. Afterwards, she prepared to leave and return to her accommodation. Then she realised the device was gone. The fortune teller continued speaking about his accurate predictions. He even described the supposed thief. Consequently, Pim grew suspicious.

Therefore, she contacted security guards and members of the public nearby. They helped check the suspect’s belongings. The search uncovered her phone inside his bag. Police were then notified and arrived shortly after. Officers secured the scene and confirmed the evidence.

Suspect admits theft after phone is found and is arrested as witnesses describe calm behaviour

Confronted with the recovered phone, Udomsap admitted stealing it, officers said. The charlatan told police it was his first offence. In addition, he also explained that he needed money for the New Year period. He apologised to the victim. However, he asked her not to press charges. Pim refused and insisted on legal action to stop further offences.

Police placed Udomsap in custody at Pattaya City Police Station. They seized the stolen phone and his fortune-telling equipment. Investigators began preparing formal charges under Thai law. The phone was returned to Pim. No injuries were reported.

Furthermore, witnesses told police the suspect behaved calmly during the morning. He continued calling for customers opposite the temple. He appeared older than his real age due to his clothing and manner of speech. Pim stated that this encouraged her to trust him initially.

Meanwhile, the area around Wat Chaimongkol was busy with New Year’s activities. Many people were present near the temple in the early morning hours. Security personnel responded quickly when Pim requested help. Their actions resulted in the immediate detention of the suspect.

Police gather evidence in the case while confirming no linked thefts and phone value at ฿20,000

Additionally, officers collected the fortune-telling cards, the mat, and related items as supporting evidence. They also recorded statements from witnesses and rescue volunteers. These statements will accompany the case file. Investigators said the suspect’s admission will form part of the documentation.

Later, police confirmed there were no additional linked theft reports at that time. However, they continued reviewing the circumstances of the incident. They also confirmed the device was in working condition when recovered. The value of the iPhone was recorded as approximately ฿20,000.

Moreover, Pim said the suspect repeatedly emphasised his accurate prediction. He continued this behaviour even after the theft. She said this further raised suspicion. She then decided to request help from people nearby rather than leave the area.

Consequently, the suspect’s bag became the focus of attention. The search revealed the phone hidden inside a face mask box. The discovery led directly to police involvement. Officers then escorted the suspect from the scene.

Investigators compile the case file as police note theft followed prediction and confirm jurisdiction

Subsequently, investigators began assembling interviews, evidence logs, and property documentation. The stolen device and fortune-telling tools were officially recorded. The incident time, location, and witness accounts were also verified.

Meanwhile, police noted that the theft occurred only minutes after the reading began. The warning about losing a valuable item closely matched the events. The phone had been placed beside the victim at the time.

Additionally, the victim insisted that legal action proceed. She stated she wanted to prevent repeat incidents. Police confirmed that the case remained under the jurisdiction of Pattaya City Police Station.

Suspect remains in custody while charges are prepared after New Year theft near temple in Pattaya

Afterwards, the suspect remained in custody pending the next legal steps. Investigators continued preparing charges in accordance with Thai law. The completed case file will be forwarded to prosecutors.

Overall, officers described the incident as a straightforward theft. However, the manner of the offence and the timing drew attention. The event occurred at a well-known temple location on the first day of 2026.

Finally, police said further updates would follow when the case moves to prosecution. The suspect’s admission, the witness accounts, and the recovered phone will remain central evidence. The victim retains possession of her returned device as the investigation continues.

