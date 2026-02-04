German national saved by complaint withdrawal after his arrest for destroying People’s Party posters

German jogger, 61, arrested in Nonthaburi after tearing down eight People’s Party election signs over two days. CCTV led police to the suspect, who apologised, paid compensation and received a formal warning before charges were dropped.

A 61-year-old German man in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, was arrested after repeatedly destroying People’s Party election posters in the Bang Yai area over several days, prompting police action. The case was later addressed at Bang Yai Police Station, where the man met People’s Party candidate Suthat Meesiri. The matter was resolved after the candidate withdrew his complaint, following an apology, an explanation of the incidents and an offer of ฿2,000 in compensation. Despite the settlement, police still issued the German national a formal warning in connection with the vandalism.

Police in Bang Yai, Nonthaburi, arrested a 61-year-old German national on February 4, 2026, following repeated vandalism of election campaign signs. The arrest came after two consecutive days of damage to signs linked to the People’s Party.

Specifically, the signs promoted parliamentary candidate Suthat Meesiri in Nonthaburi Constituency 6. The incidents occurred just outside Bangkok, along Leab Klong Thanon Road in Bang Yai district.

The damaged signs were located in front of a residential village. More precisely, the site sits in Moo 8 of the Sao Thong Hin Subdistrict. According to police records, the first incident occurred on February 1. On that day, two campaign signs were destroyed. Both signs displayed People’s Party branding and the candidate’s name.

Campaign signs repaired then repeatedly vandalised again as police traced the suspect through CCTV

Following the initial damage, the campaign team acted quickly. They repaired the signs later the same day. In addition, they installed additional campaign signs at the same location.

However, the vandalism continued the following day. On February 2, six more campaign signs were destroyed at the same site. As a result, the total number of damaged signs reached eight within two days.

Notably, all damage occurred in the same area. The signs were positioned at the village entrance along the road. No other campaign materials were reported damaged elsewhere.

After the second incident, Mr. Suthat filed a formal police complaint. He reported vandalism over two consecutive days at Bang Yai Police Station.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area. The cameras covered the stretch of Leab Klong Thanon Road where the signs were placed.

According to investigators, the footage was clear and consistent. It showed a single individual damaging the signs on both days.

Police subsequently identified the suspect. He was confirmed as a 61-year-old German national. Moreover, officers confirmed he was the same person seen committing the acts of criminal damage in the recordings.

On February 4, police detained the suspect. The operation was led by Pol. Col. Sirapop Anusiri, superintendent of Bang Yai Police Station.

Suspect detained, warned of illegality. Meets candidate to explain sign damage during morning jogs

After detention, officers took the man to Bang Yai Police Station. There, police informed him that his actions were illegal. They explained that damaging election signage violates Thai law.

Later, police invited Mr. Suthat to the station to participate in a mediated discussion. Officers supervised the meeting throughout.

During the discussion, the German national apologised. He expressed regret for destroying the campaign signs. According to police, he stated that he did not intend to target a political candidate. Instead, he claimed he mistook the signs for advertisements.

Furthermore, the man told officers he believed the signs obstructed his view. He also claimed they posed a safety risk. Specifically, he said he feared the signs could fall on him while he was jogging.

He explained that jogging was part of his regular morning exercise routine. He said the route passed the sign location daily.

Additionally, the suspect claimed ignorance of Thai election practices. He said he did not know campaign signs were legally protected. Police recorded his statement without objection.

Importantly, the man admitted destroying the signs. He did not dispute the CCTV evidence, which matched his movements and actions.

Compensation offered, complaint withdrawn. Past cases show minor offences can trigger immigration action

Afterwards, the German national offered compensation. He proposed paying 2,000 baht for the damage. The offer was made directly to Mr. Suthat.

Following the apology and compensation offer, Mr. Suthat accepted. Consequently, he agreed to withdraw his police complaint.

As a result, police confirmed that no charges were pursued. The withdrawal was formally recorded at the station. The case was closed on the same day.

Mr. Suthat then left the station quickly to continue his campaign activities.

The withdrawal of the complaint benefited the German man, as a conviction even at police station level for a relatively minor offence can have consequences. As seen earlier in the week, such outcomes can lead to an Immigration Bureau review. In turn, this can result in visa revocation and deportation.

That case occurred in Phuket, where two French tourists were arrested on Monday by Immigration Bureau officers. Earlier, they had been fined for public indecency at Kathu Police Station in Phuket. The case related to a provocative video that went viral online last Friday, provoking public uproar on the holiday island.

Police close Bang Yai case after cooperation. Warning issued after candidate’s complaint was withdrawn

According to Pol. Col. Sirapop of Bang Yai Police Station, the German suspect cooperated fully during questioning. He admitted his actions without resistance or denial.

Moreover, the superintendent stated the man had no specific political motive. He said the vandalism resulted from misunderstanding rather than intent.

Police issued a formal warning to the suspect in the Bang Yai case. They reminded him that such actions are illegal. He acknowledged the warning and agreed not to repeat the behaviour.

Authorities confirmed there were no additional suspects. The vandalism was attributed to one individual acting alone.

The case unfolded over three days, from February 1 to February 4. No injuries were reported. Property damage was limited to election campaign materials.

Finally, Bang Yai Police Station formally closed the file. The resolution involved an apology, compensation and complaint withdrawal, with no further action planned.

Further reading:

Police on Koh Phangan searching for Mr Spray a political graffiti activist damaging the island’s image

Heartwarming rescue of stranded Brit who lost his wallet and contact with home on Koh Phangan beach

UK man finally found dead in his Bangkok hotel room. Case raised disturbing questions for his family

Search mounted for Scots tourist who disappeared 2 weeks ago after landing in Bangkok on January 5th

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off his Facebook

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged following Nakhon Ratchasima clinic terror

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room

Road rage caused a marijuana dealer to fatally stab a Burmese painter in Bangkok on Sunday night