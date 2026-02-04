Police on Koh Phangan searching for Mr Spray, a political graffiti activist damaging the island’s image

Tourist dubbed “Mr. Spray” sparks fury on Koh Phangan after red graffiti appears at 40 sites. Images spread online show slogans on signs, roads and poles as residents urge police to identify the suspect and stop further vandalism.

Police on Koh Phangan are searching for a new tourist menace on the holiday island. The hunt follows reports of defacement at 40 locations across the island paradise, involving pro-Palestinian graffiti. The culprit has been dubbed “Mr Spray” by police and concerned locals. He is described as a white Caucasian man, aged between 55 and 65. The graffiti has also created a problem for officials over who will ultimately be responsible for removing messages seen as clashing with the island’s image as a peaceful getaway from the cares of the world.

A foreign tourist has triggered widespread anger on Koh Phangan after images showed extensive graffiti across the island. The images surfaced online on Monday, 2 February. Soon after, they spread rapidly across social media platforms. As a result, residents and business operators reacted sharply.

The man was quickly dubbed “Mr. Spray” by online users. The nickname appeared repeatedly in posts and comments. It followed the circulation of multiple photographs. These images showed spray-painted messages in public spaces.

According to photos shared by a Facebook user, the tourist used red spray paint. In total, more than 40 locations were allegedly marked. These sites were scattered across the island. Many were highly visible public areas.

Graffiti messages in red paint appear on signs, poles and roads across more than 40 public sites

Among the messages, several were written in English. One message read “SAVE GAZA.” That slogan appeared on roadside public information signs. Meanwhile, another message read “LIBRE.” The word means “free” in Spanish or French.

That marking appeared on electricity poles. In addition, other graffiti appeared on roads. Some markings were found on rubbish bins. Others were seen on traffic signs. Kilometre markers were also affected.

Many of the marked objects are state property. These items serve official and public functions. As such, they are used daily by residents and visitors. Consequently, the markings were widely noticed.

Residents said the graffiti damaged the island’s appearance. Moreover, they said it spoiled the natural scenery. Koh Phangan is known for its scenic beaches and outdoor tourism. Therefore, the red paint stands out sharply.

Red slogans clash with island scenery as images spread fast through Facebook pages

The markings appeared inconsistent with their surroundings. In several images, bright red slogans contrast with green landscapes. As a result, the damage was visually prominent. Locals described the impact as immediate.

The images circulated widely after being posted. They were shared across community Facebook pages. Additionally, they appeared in local discussion groups. Comments quickly accumulated beneath the posts.

Many comments focused on the number of locations. Others focused on the choice of public signs. Meanwhile, several users expressed frustration over repeated vandalism. The tone across posts remained severe.

Additional photographs later appeared online. These images showed the suspect’s face. They also showed his motorcycle. The vehicle was described as an off-road model.

Photos reveal suspect’s face and off-road motorcycle repeatedly appearing near graffiti locations

Specifically, the motorcycle was white and red. It appeared parked near several marked sites. As a result, residents highlighted it as a key identifying detail. The vehicle appeared repeatedly across images.

The man was estimated to be aged between 55 and 65 years old. This estimate was shared by residents online. It was based solely on the photographs. No official identification was released.

According to online posts, the man was staying in the Haad Yao area. Haad Yao is a popular beach location. It hosts many tourist accommodations. Consequently, the reports drew further attention.

Residents urged the public to remain vigilant. At the same time, they asked for information to be shared with police. These requests appeared in multiple posts. They were repeated across comment sections.

No police statement issued as residents and tourism operators press authorities for identification

No official police statement was cited in the shared material. However, community members continued to tag local authorities online. The calls focused on locating the suspect. The emphasis remained on identification.

Local villagers responded publicly to the incident. Likewise, tourism operators voiced concern. They said the behaviour showed a lack of respect for Thai law. They also cited disregard for the local community.

Business operators warned of broader consequences. Specifically, they said such incidents could affect Koh Phangan’s tourism image. The island depends heavily on visitors. Therefore, public perception was a concern.

Operators called on Koh Phangan police to act. They requested that the suspect be tracked down. In addition, they called for legal action. The aim was to prevent repeat incidents.

Fears of imitation grow while graffiti remains visible and no cleanup timeline is publicly stated

Residents also raised concerns about imitation. They warned about copycat behaviour by other visitors. Accordingly, they stressed enforcement. The focus remained on deterrence.

The graffiti remained visible in all shared images. No cleanup efforts were described. Likewise, no timeline for removal was mentioned. The extent of the markings was shown visually.

The online posts documented a consistent pattern. The same red spray paint appeared throughout. Moreover, the writing style appeared similar. This suggested repeated actions by one individual.

The locations covered wide areas of the island. They included roadsides and utility infrastructure. They also included public waste facilities. As such, the distribution suggested extensive movement.

The off-road motorcycle featured prominently in the documentation. It appeared in different areas of Koh Phangan. Therefore, residents believed it traced the suspect’s route. The detail was widely shared.

Motorcycle sightings suggest wide movement as online discussion continues without arrest or charges

The suspect’s movements are not officially monitored or confirmed. Instead, information about his exploits relies on online reports. Residents shared sightings and assumptions. These were not attributed to authorities.

The incident continued to dominate local online discussion. Continuous posts have circulated since Monday, 2 February. In addition, busy community pages have amplified the images. Consequently, the nickname “Mr. Spray” has emerged as a discussion point.

Notably, no arrest was reported in the available reports. No charges were mentioned. Likewise, no police update was included. The situation remains unresolved. The case highlighted conflict surrounding public property damage. It centred on visible evidence. The Photographs have provoked public reaction. As a result, the response intensified.

Koh Phangan residents continue to request information. At this time, they are emphasising cooperation with the police. Certainly, these appeals are repeated frequently. The matter remains active online. At the time of this news report, the suspect had not been located. No official response was recorded.

Meanwhile, the images continued to circulate, focusing anger from the foreign community on the island and locals alike. The impact remains ongoing, while raising questions over who will be responsible for the cleanup.

