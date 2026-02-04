German tourist dubbed “Mr Spray” was arrested after defacing more than 40 sites on Koh Phangan with political graffiti. Detained in Bangkok, he faces criminal damage charges, possible deportation, and blacklisting as locals react angrily.

A 58-year-old German tourist was in custody on Koh Phangan on Wednesday night after his arrest earlier that day in Bangkok by Thai Immigration Bureau officers. A regular visitor to Thailand, he is the notorious “Mr Spray,” whose graffiti campaign calling for support for Gaza sparked outrage across the island in recent days. Earlier on Wednesday, he phoned a national news outlet to apologise for his actions, though he did not say he had fled the island fearing criminal consequences. After his arrest, however, he was defiant, saying he had visited Koh Phangan since 2001 and that his actions were a protest against what he described as Israeli influence on the island and the presence of people he called “war criminals.” In short, a long-time visitor brought his politics on holiday, with damaging results.

Mr Spray on Koh Phangan has been arrested by Immigration Bureau officers who raided his hotel on the island on Wednesday. In truth, the helmeted figure on a motorbike who sprayed “Save Gaza” messages throughout the island in recent days turns out to be a regular tourist to Thailand who, on this occasion, couldn’t leave his political views and bias at home.

Now he faces prosecution for criminal damage on the island and the strong possibility of his deportation from Thailand. At the same time, he will be blacklisted.

The German confirmed the political motivations for his actions in recent days. Unfortunately for Mr Spray, many residents on the island were appalled by the ugly graffiti he created.

German tourist behind Koh Phangan graffiti blames Israeli presence as arrest confirms political motive

The political messaging in red lettering is not in keeping with the island’s idyllic image as an island getaway from life’s cares — a veritable paradise. The German notably attributed his campaign to the growing influx of Israeli holidaymakers and expats who have made the island a favourite retreat and home away from home in recent years.

The 58-year-old German national was arrested on 4 February over widespread political graffiti on Koh Phangan, police said. The man, widely known online as “Mr Spray,” was accused of spray-painting messages at more than 40 public locations across the island. As images spread rapidly, the case drew intense public attention before authorities moved in.

According to immigration police, the arrest followed several days of online circulation of photographs. Earlier, community Facebook pages had shared images of red graffiti across roads and public infrastructure. As a result, pressure mounted on local authorities to identify the suspect.

On 4 February, officers from Immigration Bureau Division 2 tracked the man to Bangkok. Specifically, he was located at a hotel in the Sao Chingcha area. At the same time, police confirmed a warrant had been issued.

Koh Samui court warrant prompts Bangkok arrest after online outrage over Koh Phangan graffiti campaign

The warrant was issued by the Koh Samui Provincial Court earlier that day. Therefore, officers acted immediately once his whereabouts were confirmed. The arrest was carried out without resistance, police said.

Following his detention, the suspect was transferred to Koh Phangan police station. There, legal proceedings were initiated. Authorities confirmed he faces charges related to public property damage and illegal graffiti.

Police said the suspect allegedly sprayed political messages without permission. These messages appeared on walls, poles, signs, and other public structures. Many of the affected items are state property.

The case first gained attention on Monday, 2 February. At that point, images of graffiti began appearing online. Soon after, they spread widely across social media platforms.

Community pages and local discussion groups reposted the images repeatedly. Consequently, the issue quickly dominated online conversation on the island. The suspect was soon nicknamed “Mr Spray.”

Online nickname ‘Mr Spray’ spreads rapidly as images of red graffiti dominate Koh Phangan social media

Notably, the nickname appeared consistently in comments and captions. It became shorthand for the unknown graffiti suspect. As images multiplied, the name spread further.

Photographs showed bright red spray paint used throughout. In particular, the slogan “SAVE GAZA” appeared on roadside public information signs. The message was written in English. Meanwhile, the word “LIBRE” appeared on several electricity poles. That word was also sprayed in red. Additional markings appeared on roads and public surfaces.

Graffiti was also found on rubbish bins and traffic signs. Kilometre markers were similarly affected. Importantly, many of these objects serve official public functions. Because of this, the graffiti was widely visible. Residents encountered the markings daily. Visitors also reported seeing them across the island.

The number of locations drew particular attention. According to shared images, more than 40 sites were affected. These sites were spread across multiple districts.

Moreover, the writing style appeared consistent across locations. The same red paint was used throughout. As a result, residents believed one individual was responsible. As online discussion continued, reactions intensified. Residents expressed anger over the scale of the damage. Business operators also voiced concern publicly.

Residents and business operators react angrily as scale of damage across Koh Phangan becomes clear

Many comments focused on the island’s appearance. Others highlighted the defacement of official signage. Overall, the tone across posts remained severe. Several images showed red slogans against green landscapes. Consequently, the contrast was stark. The markings stood out sharply against the natural scenery.

Residents described the impact as immediate and noticeable. The graffiti appeared inconsistent with its surroundings. Therefore, it drew sustained attention. Later, additional photographs surfaced online. These images showed the suspect’s face. They also showed a motorcycle near several marked locations.

The motorcycle was described as an off-road model. It appeared white and red. Notably, it appeared in multiple images taken at different sites. Residents highlighted the motorcycle as a key identifying detail. It was seen parked near various graffiti locations. As a result, it became a focus of online discussion.

The same motorcycle appeared across different areas of Koh Phangan. Consequently, residents believed it traced the suspect’s movements. This belief spread quickly online. Online users estimated the suspect’s age between 55 and 65. This estimate was based solely on photographs. No official identification was released at the time. However, police have confirmed he is 58 years of age.

Online speculation fills information gap as police withhold confirmation of suspect’s identity

Instead, residents relied on shared images and assumptions. As a result, speculation filled online discussions. Police did not confirm these details initially. Posts also claimed the man was staying in the Haad Yao area. Haad Yao is a popular beach destination. It contains numerous tourist accommodations.

Because of this, the reports attracted further attention. Residents in the area shared warnings online. Meanwhile, others urged vigilance. Across comment sections, users repeatedly asked for information to be shared with police. They tagged local authorities in posts. However, no immediate official response appeared.

At that stage, no police statement was cited in shared material. Nevertheless, public pressure continued to build. Community members demanded action. Tourism operators soon joined the discussion. They expressed concern about Koh Phangan’s public image. The island relies heavily on tourism.

Operators warned that repeated vandalism could affect visitor perception. Therefore, they called for enforcement. Calls for legal action increased.

Fears of copycat vandalism grow as graffiti remains visible and no cleanup timeline is announced

Residents also raised fears of imitation. They warned of possible copycat behaviour. Consequently, they stressed the need for deterrence. Throughout this period, the graffiti remained visible. No cleanup efforts were mentioned in online posts.

Images continued to document the damage across the island. The extent of the markings was repeatedly shown. As such, public reaction persisted. Online posts showed a consistent pattern of vandalism. The same slogans appeared at multiple sites. The paint colour and style remained unchanged.

The affected locations covered wide areas of Koh Phangan. Roadsides were marked repeatedly. Utility infrastructure was also targeted.

Public waste facilities appeared in several images. Therefore, the distribution suggested extensive movement by the suspect. This detail drew attention.

The off-road motorcycle featured prominently throughout the documentation. It appeared in different districts. Consequently, residents tracked sightings online.

Incident dominates local online discussion as unverified sightings circulate ahead of eventual arrest

Importantly, these movements were not officially confirmed. Instead, they were based on online reports. Police did not verify the sightings. The incident dominated local online discussion for several days. Posts circulated continuously from 2 February onward. Community pages remained highly active.

Meanwhile, the nickname “Mr Spray” became widely recognised. It appeared repeatedly across platforms. It became central to the discussion.

Before the arrest, no charges were publicly reported. No official police update appeared. Information relied largely on photographs and online posts.

Earlier on Wednesday, before his arrest, the suspect contacted a news outlet in Bangkok. Mr Spray spoke about his actions directly. He said he loved Thailand.

The German said he had visited the country frequently since 2001. He added that Thai people had always treated him well. However, he expressed concern over changes on Koh Phangan.

Suspect cites Israeli presence and alleged war criminals in remarks made to media before arrest

Specifically, he pointed to a growing number of Israeli nationals on the island. He claimed he believed some “war criminals” were residing in Thailand. This belief, he said, made him uncomfortable.

As a result, he said he acted. The German stated his intent clearly. In particular, he said he wanted to remind Israelis of their history. He also said he wanted discourse regarding war criminals. These remarks were published before his arrest. They were widely cited online.

The German later apologised for his actions. Notably, he was sorry for damaging private property. He also said he was sorry for upsetting the local community. He did not deny responsibility for the graffiti. Instead, he acknowledged his role. This statement came before police intervention.

Later that day, immigration police confirmed his arrest in Bangkok. Officers executed the warrant promptly. The Koh Samui Provincial Court had issued it earlier. After the arrest, police transferred him back to Koh Phangan. He was taken to the local police station. Legal proceedings are to follow.

Charges confirmed as arrest concludes days of scrutiny over more than forty graffiti locations

Authorities confirmed the charges against him. They include damaging public property and illegal spray-painting. No additional charges were announced. Police did not comment on potential penalties. They also did not address cleanup responsibility. No removal schedule was announced publicly for the graffiti.

Certainly, Mr Spray can look forward to a period in detention in Thailand before he is deported and blacklisted from the country.

The arrest ended several days of public scrutiny. It followed sustained online pressure. The case now proceeds through the legal system. The story reflects the political chasm that presently exists worldwide over emotive issues such as Gaza and Israel’s controversial response to the October 7th massacre of its citizens.

Certainly, it highlights that the same tensions exist in Thailand among foreign tourists in the kingdom, the expat community and indeed among Thai locals.

Further reading:

Police on Koh Phangan searching for Mr Spray a political graffiti activist damaging the island’s image

Heartwarming rescue of stranded Brit who lost his wallet and contact with home on Koh Phangan beach

UK man finally found dead in his Bangkok hotel room. Case raised disturbing questions for his family

Search mounted for Scots tourist who disappeared 2 weeks ago after landing in Bangkok on January 5th

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off his Facebook

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged following Nakhon Ratchasima clinic terror

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room

Road rage caused a marijuana dealer to fatally stab a Burmese painter in Bangkok on Sunday night

Marijuana use is linked to a tragic murder-suicide case in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning

Marijuana industry faces disaster as Health Minister unveils law to outlaw recreational pot use in Thailand