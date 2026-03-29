Family of UK tourist who died in Bangkok says police are investigating his death within hours of landing

Thai police reopen probe into death of UK tourist Joshua Kershaw, 21, found dead in Bangkok hotel hours after arrival. Family releases photo of mystery woman seen with him as toxicology reveals seven substances, as investigators review final hours.

The family of UK tourist Joshua Kershaw, who died mysteriously in Bangkok during the early hours of January 13, have appealed for information on a woman seen with him when he collapsed while enjoying Bangkok’s nightlife within hours of arriving from the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, his mother claimed police in Bangkok have reopened the case and are investigating it as either murder or manslaughter. It follows a reported toxicology finding that found high levels of dangerous substances in the young man’s body.

Thai police have reportedly reopened the case of British national Joshua Kershaw, who died in Bangkok in January. Notably, he died only hours after arriving in Thailand on Monday, January 12th last. The 21-year-old had travelled from the United Kingdom for a short holiday.

However, the trip lasted less than half a day. On Wednesday, March 25th, his family appealed for help from the public in Thailand. Meanwhile, that appeal has circulated widely online and through social media posts.

Mr Kershaw was originally from Grimsby but was living in Wakefield. He worked as a landscape gardener. According to reports, he arrived in Thailand just hours before he was found dead in a Bangkok hotel room on Tuesday, January 13th.

Police reopen case after UK tourist dies hours after arrival in Thailand and is found dead in Bangkok hotel

Before that, he was seen out in Bangkok. Witnesses later reported that he collapsed while in a bar near his hotel in a nightlife zone. Importantly, he was with a young woman at the time. According to a photo just released, the woman appeared to be of foreign origin, perhaps African. Moreover, they believe she remained with him during key moments that followed.

Following the collapse, he was taken to hospital in the Thai capital. Medical staff treated him and later discharged him. He received outpatient care before leaving. Afterwards, he returned to his hotel in Bangkok. However, events quickly escalated later that day.

On Tuesday afternoon, January 13, he was found inert by a maid in his hotel room. Police investigators then attended the scene. Shortly afterwards, they pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, concern had already been building among his relatives in the United Kingdom. Initially, the family believed he had travelled onward within Thailand. Earlier information suggested he was heading to Pattaya. The coastal city is a well-known tourist resort. However, later findings clarified the situation. In fact, it emerged in January that he never reached Pattaya. Instead, he remained in Bangkok, where he died.

Family raised alarm after missed flight home as new information revealed he never reached Pattaya

The alarm first sounded when he failed to board his scheduled flight home. That was on January 19. Consequently, his family raised concerns with authorities. UK officials then classified him as a high-risk missing person. As a result, a search effort began. However, the situation changed quickly after new information emerged.

On Wednesday, January 21, his mother publicly confirmed the outcome. She posted a message stating that her son had been found dead. That announcement followed contact from local officials handling the case.

Since then, the family has continued seeking answers about his final hours. Meanwhile, further developments have emerged regarding the investigation.

This week, the family reported that Thai investigators reopened the case. According to those updates, the decision followed toxicology findings. Officials examined substances found in Mr Kershaw’s body. Notably, the report identified seven different types of substances. Moreover, the levels were described as extremely high. Consequently, the Royal Thai Police began to suspect foul play. As a result, the death is now under renewed investigation.

Family releases photo of woman believed to have been with Joshua Kershaw during final hours in Bangkok

At the same time, the family have released a photograph of a woman. The image was shared through a social media post. According to his mother, the woman was with Mr Kershaw when he died. Therefore, the family wants to identify and speak with her. Importantly, they say they do not know her name. However, they believe she may have information about the events.

In the image, the woman appears near Mr Kershaw’s belongings. Notably, those items include his phone and a bag. According to the family, she appears to be holding them. Consequently, the family urged people to share the photograph widely. They asked anyone who recognised the woman to come forward. Meanwhile, the appeal continues to circulate online.

Earlier reports described the sequence of events before his death. He had arrived in Thailand and soon went out in Bangkok. Shortly afterwards, he collapsed while with the unidentified woman. Then he was taken to hospital for treatment.

However, after receiving care, he was discharged. Afterwards, he returned to his hotel room. Later that afternoon, he was found dead after bringing a bottle of beer to his room.

Body repatriated to UK as funeral is held in Wakefield while investigators review toxicology and evidence

Back in the United Kingdom, arrangements were made to return his body home. Consequently, a fundraising page was created online. The campaign aimed to cover repatriation costs and funeral expenses.

Supporters contributed funds in the following weeks. Eventually, his body was returned to the United Kingdom in February. Afterwards, a funeral service was held at Wakefield Crematorium. Family members and others attended the ceremony.

However, attention soon shifted back to the investigation in Thailand. This week’s developments focused on the toxicology report. According to the family, investigators informed them of the findings.

In addition, they said the case had been reopened. Furthermore, the matter is now being examined as a possible murder or manslaughter case. However, the family says they are still awaiting official confirmation from the UK coroner.

Meanwhile, Thai police continue reviewing evidence linked to the case. Investigators are examining the timeline of Mr Kershaw’s final hours. That includes witness accounts and medical treatment records. In addition, they are assessing the toxicology findings in detail. Authorities have not yet released further specifics about the substances involved. However, the discovery of seven substances has drawn significant attention.

Investigators review timeline after collapse in a bar, hospital visit and death hours later at his hotel

The timeline remains central to the reopened investigation. He arrived in Thailand and almost immediately went out to savour Bangkok’s hectic nightlife scene. Shortly later, he collapsed while with the woman seen in the photograph.

Then he was taken to hospital and treated. However, he was discharged and returned to his hotel. Finally, hours later, he was found unresponsive in his room. Therefore, police investigators are now reviewing each step in that sequence.

For now, the case remains under active review by detectives in Thailand. Meanwhile, the family’s appeal for information continues. The photograph of the unidentified woman remains a key part of that effort. According to the family, identifying her could help clarify events.

However, investigators have still not announced further developments publicly. Nonetheless, the reported reopening of the case has placed the death under renewed scrutiny.

Further reading:

UK man who died mysteriously in Bangkok reported to have been taken to hospital hours before he died

UK man finally found dead in his Bangkok hotel room. Case raised disturbing questions for his family

Search mounted for Scots tourist who disappeared 2 weeks ago after landing in Bangkok on January 5th

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

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