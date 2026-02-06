Mr Spray identified as 57 year old Tom Heine. Remains in police custody, faces criminal charges and ban

‘Mr Spray’ unmasked: German graffiti suspect arrested in Bangkok after Koh Phangan vandal spree, faces charges, deportation and lifetime Thailand ban as island cleans up 40 defaced sites and police probe possible copycat attacks in the historical quarter of Chiang Mai.

The German man who made headlines this week after a pro-Gaza graffiti spree on Koh Phangan went viral will be permanently blacklisted from Thailand, police said Thursday, as cleanup crews moved to scrub spray paint from 40 locations across the island hit by the so-called “Mr. Spray Free Gaza” campaign. The suspect has been identified as 57-year-old Tom Heine, who remains in custody and will face criminal damage charges, deportation and a lifetime ban from Thailand. Meanwhile, authorities on Thursday also reported a separate graffiti case involving a young foreign couple accused of targeting historic buildings in Chiang Mai.

Police on Koh Phangan have confirmed the identity of the foreign national responsible for a widespread graffiti spree across the island. The disclosure followed several days of public speculation and mounting online attention. As a result, authorities moved to clarify details and outline the legal process.

The suspect is Mr Tom Heine, a 57-year-old German national. Police confirmed his identity on Thursday. Earlier, immigration officers arrested him in Bangkok on Wednesday. Specifically, officers located him at a hotel near the Giant Swing after tracking his movements.

The arrest followed days of viral images circulating online. Consequently, public pressure increased sharply. Locals had already nicknamed the suspect “Mr. Spray,” a name that spread quickly on social media. The nickname reflected the scale and visibility of the vandalism.

Police detail motive and admissions after arrest of German suspect behind Koh Phangan graffiti spree

According to police, the graffiti appeared across Koh Phangan within a short period. In particular, damage was recorded over roughly 72 hours. During that time, Mr Heine was repeatedly present on the island. Moreover, police said he is a regular visitor who has travelled to Koh Phangan many times since 2001.

Following his arrest, police questioned Mr Heine on Wednesday. During questioning, he admitted responsibility for the graffiti. He did not deny carrying out the acts. Instead, he explained his motivation to investigators.

According to police statements, Mr Heine said he was concerned about rising Israeli influence on the island. Therefore, he decided to launch a graffiti campaign. He described the campaign as deliberate and planned. Police said this admission was recorded during questioning.

As part of the campaign, Mr Heine used red spray paint. He applied political slogans across dozens of locations. Police confirmed messages such as “FREE GAZA” and “LIBRE.” These slogans appeared repeatedly across public areas.

Authorities document scale of damage as inspections continue across more than forty vandalised sites

In total, more than 40 locations were damaged. However, police said inspections were ongoing. The final number may increase. Each site was documented by investigators.

The graffiti targeted a wide range of public infrastructure. Specifically, police listed power poles, streetlights, and kilometre markers. In addition, traffic signs and trash bins were sprayed. Roads and public walls were also defaced.

Notably, several vaccination points were targeted. Many of those facilities are owned or managed by local authorities. As a result, the damage was classified as defacement of public property.

Police said Mr Heine carried out the graffiti while riding a motorbike. This allowed him to move quickly between locations. Consequently, both main roads and smaller streets were affected. The damage spread across tourist and residential zones.

Public complaints surge as images spread online and residents report damage across tourist areas

Soon after the graffiti appeared, residents began reporting damage. Complaints were filed with municipal offices and police stations. Meanwhile, photos circulated widely online. As a result, public outrage escalated rapidly.

Local residents described the graffiti as intrusive. Expatriate residents expressed similar concerns. At the same time, business operators warned about the impact on tourism. They said the markings damaged the island’s appearance.

Haad Yao was among the most affected areas. In addition, the main access roads showed extensive markings. Because of their visibility, these areas drew immediate attention.

On Thursday, municipal authorities began cleanup operations. In response to public complaints, enforcement officers were deployed across the island. Koh Phangan subdistrict municipality coordinated the effort.

Municipal crews begin intensive cleanup operation focusing on main roads and high traffic zones

Teams were sent to inspect damaged sites. Subsequently, priority areas were identified. Cleanup focused first on Haad Yao and main roads. High-traffic zones were addressed before secondary streets.

Municipal workers used cleaning agents and scrubbing equipment. Streetlights, signs, and walls were cleaned. Authorities said progress was rapid. Most graffiti was expected to be removed within one to two days.

Officials said the cleanup aimed to restore the island’s appearance. Moreover, they said the operation responded directly to public concern. The work continued throughout Thursday.

A local business operator in Haad Yao commented on the situation. The operator said residents felt relieved after the arrest. According to the operator, the graffiti made public areas look untidy. The operator welcomed the swift response by authorities.

Suspect held in custody as police confirm criminal charges, deportation and permanent blacklist

Meanwhile, Mr Heine remained in custody. After his arrest in Bangkok, he was transferred back to Koh Phangan. He is currently being held at Koh Phangan police station.

Police confirmed that Mr Heine faces criminal damage charges. These charges relate to defacing public property. Investigators are compiling evidence from each vandalised site. Cleanup costs are also being assessed.

After the criminal case, immigration action will follow. Police confirmed that a visa revocation will be sought. Subsequently, deportation proceedings will begin. Authorities described the process as mandatory.

Police also confirmed that Mr Heine will be permanently blacklisted from Thailand. As a result, he will be barred from re-entering the country. Immigration officials confirmed the decision on Thursday.

Immigration bureau outlines stricter coordination and reviews after high profile Bangkok arrest

Following the arrest, the Immigration Bureau issued further guidance. New operational procedures were announced. These procedures address incidents involving foreign visitors.

Under the guidelines, immigration offices in tourist areas will coordinate more closely. Locations include Koh Phangan, Samui, and Phuket. Local authorities and community representatives will be involved.

Complaints about foreign visitor conduct will be formally reviewed. Actions will be determined case by case. Possible measures include visa cancellation and deportation. Officials said Mr Heine’s case would be reviewed on Friday.

Local media later reported comments attributed to Mr Heine. He reportedly said he was dismayed by changes on Koh Phangan. He referred specifically to the number of Israeli tourists and their behaviour. Police did not dispute that such remarks were made.

Chiang Mai authorities investigate separate graffiti attacks targeting historic buildings and temples

Meanwhile, similar graffiti incidents have been reported elsewhere. In Chiang Mai, authorities are investigating a separate case. Police there are searching for two suspects believed to be foreigners.

In Chiang Mai, graffiti has appeared on residential fences and shopfront shutters. Public buildings have also been targeted. Notably, several historic Buddhist temples were defaced.

One case involved Wat Dok Euang, a 400-year-old temple in Sri Phum. The abbot filed a police complaint earlier this week. CCTV footage was submitted as evidence. The footage shows a man and woman spray-painting the temple’s perimeter wall. The incident occurred at about 1am on January 30. The act was clearly captured on camera.

Temple officials said the wall has been repeatedly targeted. Despite repainting efforts, new graffiti has continued to appear. The temple has spent tens of thousands of baht on repainting.

Police expand patrols as monks report graffiti vandalism across Chiang Mai’s historic temple district

A monk at the temple said foreign-language tags and symbols were common. According to him, the problem extends across the city. Chiang Mai has 38 temples within the city area. Many of those temples are centuries old. They are considered culturally significant. However, nearly all have been targeted by vandals.

As a result, Chiang Mai Provincial Police increased patrols. The provincial commander ordered tighter surveillance. Officers were instructed to urgently identify those responsible. Provincial officials also responded. The deputy governor said complaints had been frequent. Authorities are coordinating with police and the Office of Buddhism.

Officials warned of the risk of repeat offences. They also warned about possible copycat behaviour. Investigations in Chiang Mai remain ongoing. Police said no arrests have been announced in the Chiang Mai case. In both provinces, authorities confirmed investigations continue. Existing laws will be enforced.

Further reading:

Mr Spray arrested in Bangkok. Fled Koh Phangan. Angry German protesting against Israeli tourists

Police on Koh Phangan searching for Mr Spray a political graffiti activist damaging the island’s image

Heartwarming rescue of stranded Brit who lost his wallet and contact with home on Koh Phangan beach

UK man finally found dead in his Bangkok hotel room. Case raised disturbing questions for his family

Search mounted for Scots tourist who disappeared 2 weeks ago after landing in Bangkok on January 5th

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off Facebook

Tourist police track down Danish Romeo who went missing from his family and switched off his Facebook

Body of crazed German man who refused to take his meds but instead smoked cannabis, found at home

Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged following Nakhon Ratchasima clinic terror

Loony pot-smoking German who terrorises dentist clinics on the run in Nakhon Ratchasima. Arrested

29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Cannabis found in room

Road rage caused a marijuana dealer to fatally stab a Burmese painter in Bangkok on Sunday night

Marijuana use is linked to a tragic murder-suicide case in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday morning

Marijuana industry faces disaster as Health Minister unveils law to outlaw recreational pot use in Thailand