Indian tourist arrested in Pattaya after running up a ฿90,000 restaurant bill and trying to pay with a forged bank transfer slip. Police caught him following an investigation and warned local businesses to be vigilant against such fraud to protect the city’s tourism industry.

Thai police busted a brazen Indian tourist Saturday after he ran up a ฿90,000 tab at a local restaurant — then tried to pay with a fake bank transfer slip. When confronted with the bill, he flashed what looked like proof of payment. The staff believed him and let him walk away. But it didn’t take long before they uncovered that no money had been transferred. Police quickly launched an investigation into the 29-year-old suspect, Mr. Kohli. A Provincial Court arrest warrant was issued last Thursday.

PATTAYA, Thailand — Police in Pattaya have arrested a 29-year-old Indian tourist accused of using a forged bank transfer slip to settle a large restaurant bill. The arrest, which took place on August 9, 2025, came after close cooperation between Pattaya City Police and the Tourist Police Division. Officers tracked the suspect to a hotel in Village 10, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province, before moving in to detain him.

The operation was based on a warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court two days earlier. That warrant covered charges of forging documents, using forged documents and ordering food or drinks while knowing payment could not be made.

He was identified by Pattaya City Police as Mr. Gurubakshish Singh Kohli.

According to police, the man was under observation for several days as investigators confirmed his identity and location. When officers confronted him at the hotel, he admitted he was the person named in the warrant. However, he insisted this was his first offence.

Police remain sceptical about the suspect’s first offence claim after investigation and surveillance

Even so, police remain doubtful about his claim. They suspect he may have used the same tactic before. The case began when the suspect visited a well-known Indian pub on Walking Street, a busy entertainment district popular with tourists.

Witnesses told police the man ordered large quantities of food and alcoholic drinks for himself and several companions, and therefore ran up a bill of about ฿90,000, or roughly $2,780.

When presented with the bill, he allegedly produced what appeared to be an authentic bank transfer slip showing payment to the restaurant’s account. At first, the staff accepted the slip and allowed the customer to leave, believing the funds had been transferred. However, when the restaurant later checked its bank records, no payment was found. The bank confirmed that no such transfer had been made, and as a result, the restaurant promptly filed a complaint with Pattaya City Police.

Investigators then reviewed CCTV footage, gathered statements from staff, and examined the transfer slip closely. Consequently, they concluded the document was a forgery. The evidence was submitted to the court, which issued the arrest warrant. Pol Col Anake Srathongyu of Pattaya City Police said the suspect’s actions showed intent. “He knew he could not pay,” Anake explained. “Yet he ordered, consumed, and then presented a false document.”

Police warn business owners to stay vigilant and report fraud after arrest of suspect with forged documents

Following the arrest, authorities urged local business operators to be on guard. They also called for anyone with similar experiences to report them immediately. “We ask operators to keep receipts, bank statements, or security footage,” Police Colonel Anake said. “Such evidence helps us prevent further incidents and widen our investigation.” In response, some Walking Street venues have already tightened payment verification procedures and therefore require real-time confirmation before releasing customers.

Fake bank transfer slips are not new in Thailand’s nightlife districts. Offenders often exploit the delay between presenting proof of payment and actual fund settlement. Therefore, Pattaya police have increased patrols in entertainment areas and tourist hotspots, especially during late evening hours when scams are more likely. Moreover, tourist police officers have been tasked with advising business owners on fraud prevention methods.

The suspect now faces multiple charges under Thai law. Document forgery carries a maximum prison term of five years, while using a forged document can also result in imprisonment and fines. The additional charge of ordering food or drink, knowing payment cannot be made, is treated as fraud, and thus can bring significant penalties when the financial loss is high.

Suspect held as investigation continues as authorities warn tourism sector to improve payment safeguards

Currently, the suspect is being held while police complete their investigation. Officers must submit the case to prosecutors within the legal timeframe. If convicted, he could face years in prison and possible blacklisting from Thailand. The Indian Embassy in Bangkok has been notified and is expected to provide consular support. Meanwhile, police continue to gather evidence.

Police say the case underlines the need for vigilance in tourist cities like Pattaya. While most visitors act responsibly, high-value scams can harm the city’s reputation. For this reason, authorities are advising staff at restaurants, pubs, and clubs to confirm all large transfers instantly. Recommended steps include checking accounts online in real time and contacting the bank if doubts arise.

At the same time, investigators are checking whether the suspect had accomplices. They are reviewing footage from other Walking Street venues. In addition, they are examining the man’s travel history to see if similar frauds occurred elsewhere in Thailand.

24-hour police hotline supports fast fraud reporting to improve chances of catching offenders in Pattaya

A 24-hour hotline at Pattaya City Police Station is available for fraud reports. Importantly, police emphasise that quick reporting improves the chances of catching offenders.

The incident reflects broader challenges in an increasingly cashless tourist economy. While digital transactions are convenient, they also present opportunities for abuse. As a result, cooperation between law enforcement and business operators remains essential. “We can only act fast if we are informed promptly,” Police Colonel Anake stressed.

At the time of writing, the suspect has not entered a formal plea, and no bail application has been reported. His next appearance will be at Pattaya Provincial Court for a remand hearing, where prosecutors will decide on formal charges. Until then, police say they will maintain a strong presence in entertainment areas. The plan is to deter similar schemes and protect Pattaya’s tourism industry.

